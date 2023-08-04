Local MLB update: Wolfson’s Mike Clevinger comes off DL, notches win

(Ashley Landis, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .226 with 49 RBI, 48 runs scored and 7 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 4-3 with 3.64 ERA, 51 Ks in 42 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Continues career year. Is 8-0 with 3.48 ERA, 53 Ks in 51.2 IP.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 4-4 with 3.59 ERA, 56 Ks in 67.2 IP. Came off injured list to notch first win since mid-May on July 29.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 9-4 with 79 Ks in 114.2 IP. Has 3.14 ERA. Closing in on matching his career win total (11 wins from 2020-22).

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .283 with 9 HR, 41 RBI and 49 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 3-4 with 2.96 ERA, 56 Ks in 54.2 IP, 8 saves.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .285 with 12 HR, 70 runs scored, 58 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .281 with 17 RBI, 15 runs scored.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Mets, Hitting .259 with a HR, 3 runs and 2 RBI.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .233 with 20 RBI, 12 stolen bases, 40 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 3-5 with 34 Ks, 7.18 ERA in 62.2 IP.

OF Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants, Hitting .175 in the bigs with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 10 runs scored. Optioned back to Triple-A Sacramento late last week.