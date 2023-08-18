Local MLB update: Big week at the plate for former Bolles star DJ Stewart

DJ Stewart of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on August 15, 2023 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .221 with 50 RBI, 50 runs scored and 7 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 4-3 with 3.64 ERA, 51 Ks in 42 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Continues career year. Is 9-0 with 3.64 ERA, 57 Ks in 59.1 IP.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 5-5 with 3.26 ERA, 71 Ks in 85.2 IP.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 9-4 with 97 Ks in 127.2 IP. Has 3.10 ERA. Closing in on matching his career win total (11 wins from 2020-22).

OF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Padres, Hitting .143 (1 for 7) with 2 RBI since callup this week.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .279 with 11 HR, 46 RBI and 54 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 3-6 with 3.49 ERA, 61 Ks in 59.1 IP, 10 saves.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .277 with 14 HR, 75 runs scored, 63 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .252 with 17 RBI, 15 runs scored.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Mets, Hitting .220 with 4 HR, 6 runs and 8 RBI. Belted 3 homers since our last update, including a pair in a Wednesday game against the Pirates.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .240 with 23 RBI, 15 stolen bases, 45 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 3-8 with 41 Ks, 8.42 ERA in 72.2 IP.