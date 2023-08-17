Down on the farm: BK’s Ben Gamel called up to big leagues

Ben Gamel, a Bishop Kenny graduate, was called back up to the big leagues this week by the Padres. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Is 5-3 with 3.33 ERA, 97 Ks in 83.2 IP.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 4.07 ERA, 34 Ks in 24.1 IP. Is on full season injured list.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Class-A, Bradenton, Pirates, Is 0-1 with 1.74 ERA, 14 Ks in 10.1 IP.

P, Malik Barrington, Sandalwood, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 5-1 with 4.19 ERA, 64 Ks in 53.2 IP. Dropped his first game of the season on Aug. 12.

P, Jackson Baumeister, Bolles, TBA, TBA, Orioles, Recent draft pick has not been assigned to an affiliate yet.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Blue Jays, Blue Jays, Is 0-1 with 7.71 ERA, 5 Ks in 2.1 IP.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .236 with 8 HR, 47 RBI and 24 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Toledo, Tigers, Is 3-6 with 9.21 ERA, 55 Ks in 43 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Had 18 Ks, 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched this season before retirement.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .227 with 28 RBI, 26 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-1 with 35 Ks, 31.2 IP, 8.81 ERA. Currently on developmental list.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, El Paso, Padres, Called up to big leagues this week. Hitting .286 with 13 HR, 44 RBI, 51 runs scored in the minors this season.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 2-2 with 2 saves, 51 Ks, 2.91 ERA in 43.1 IP in Triple-A and Double-A this season.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Is 0-0 with 8.55 ERA, 29 Ks in 20 IP this season between Reds and Red Sox affiliates. On 7-day injured list.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 2-0 with 6.50 ERA, 20 Ks in 18 innings of work.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Class-A, Jupiter, Marlins, Is 1-1 with 4.61 ERA, 15 Ks in 13.2 IP.

IF, Colby Halter, Bishop Kenny, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Hitting .417 with 7 runs, 6 RBI.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Hitting .277 with 50 runs scored, 48 RBI, 18 HR.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, High-A, Tri-City, Angels, Is 5-3 with 103 Ks, 3.31 ERA in 87 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 2-3 with 41 Ks, 5.06 ERA in 42.2 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Released June 28. Career .245 hitter with 31 homers.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Hitting .262 with 4 HR, 19 RBI, 12 stolen bases. Belted homers in back-to-back games this week.

P, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Is 1-1 with 10 Ks in 9.2 IP, 6.52 ERA.

IF, Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Triple-A, Salt Lake, Angels, Hit .288 with HR, 25 runs, HR, 26 RBI. Announced his retirement this week to end his comeback effort. Had been retired since 2019 before attempting his comeback this year.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Released late last month. Career .209 hitter in the minors with 15 HR, 72 RBI, 27 stolen bases.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Double-A, Richmond, Giants, Is 2-2 with 42 Ks, 10 saves, 1.33 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .254 with 4 HR, 32 RBI, 25 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Rookie, FCL Blue Jays, Blue Jays, Came off 60-day injured list late last week. Logged 2 innings of work with 2 Ks.

P, Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Is 0-1 with 4.50 ERA, 28 Ks in 20 IP.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 5-8 with 67 Ks, 4.28 ERA in 75.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .229 with 16 HR, 35 runs scored, 41 RBI. Back up in big leagues with Mets.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 2-2 with 3.89 ERA, 42 Ks in 37 IP. On 7-day injured list.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Released on July 28. Career .240 hitter with 21 stolen bases, 30 homers, 140 runs scored, 163 RBI.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 6-7 with 4.10 ERA, 69 Ks in 52.2 IP, 5 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Sacramento, Giants, Hitting .289 with 26 RBI, 32 runs scored, 5 HR. Has spent a good portion of the season in the majors.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Harrisburg, Double-A, Nationals, Hitting .301 with 56 RBI, 37 stolen bases, 54 runs scored.