Local MLB update: Huge week for Bolles grad DJ Stewart with the Mets

DJ Stewart of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on August 15, 2023 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .219 with 54 RBI, 53 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and 8 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 4-3 with 3.64 ERA, 51 Ks in 42 innings of work in the majors this year; currently in Triple-A.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 9-1 with 3.82 ERA, 59 Ks in 61.1 IP; optioned to Triple-A last week.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Cleared waivers this week and is back with the White Sox. Is 6-6 with 3.32 ERA, 85 Ks in 97.2 IP.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 9-6 with 111 Ks in 140.2 IP. Has 3.45 ERA.

OF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Padres, Hitting .200 with 2 RBI, 2 runs scored since MLB promotion last month.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .281 with 13 HR, 53 RBI and 62 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 4-6 with 3.69 ERA, 64 Ks in 63.1 IP, 10 saves.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .282 with 15 HR, 79 runs scored, 70 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Has logged 4 innings of work with 7 Ks. Hasn’t allowed an earned run yet.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .265 with 19 RBI, 21 runs scored.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Mets, Unbelievable week for Stewart. Belted a pair of homers and drove in four runs in a 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Rangers on Wednesday. He was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for the winning run. Also had a ridiculous catch in the ninth inning that prevented the Rangers from going ahead. Hitting .279 with 9 HR, 12 runs and 18 RBI.

DJ Stewart, a former first-round pick, is playing like a superstar.



He has a 1.008 OPS, and now this great catch. pic.twitter.com/5LkdBycqsT — Mojo Hill (@mojohill22) August 31, 2023

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .238 with 25 RBI, 16 stolen bases, 47 runs scored.

OF Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Nationals, Became first Ponte Vedra graduate to reach the majors this week. Is 3 for 16 so far (.188, run, stolen base).

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 3-10 with 45 Ks, 8.10 ERA in 83.1 IP.