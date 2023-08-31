Down on the farm: Ponte Vedra’s Jacob Young gets Major League Baseball call

Jacob Young of the Washington Nationals at bat against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot park on August 27, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Double-A, Birmingham, White Sox, Is 6-3 with 3.20 ERA, 112 Ks in 95.2 IP. Called up to Double-A on Tuesday.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 4.07 ERA, 34 Ks in 24.1 IP. Is on full season injured list.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Class-A, Bradenton, Pirates, Is 0-2 with 3.95 ERA, 21 Ks in 13.2 IP.

P, Malik Barrington, Sandalwood, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 6-1 with 4.25 ERA, 73 Ks in 59.1 IP.

P, Jackson Baumeister, Bolles, TBA, TBA, Orioles, Recent draft pick has not been assigned to an affiliate yet.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Blue Jays, Blue Jays, Is 0-1 with 7.71 ERA, 5 Ks in 2.1 IP. Back on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Hitting .249 with 8 HR, 49 RBI and 26 stolen bases. Surging since his promotion to Double-A last week (12 for 27, 7 walks).

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Toledo, Tigers, Is 4-6 with 8.55 ERA, 61 Ks in 46.1 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Had 18 Ks, 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched this season before retirement.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .228 with 34 RBI, 28 stolen bases, 52 runs scored.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-1 with 37 Ks, 332 IP, 9.09 ERA.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, El Paso, Padres, Hitting .286 with 13 HR, 44 RBI, 51 runs scored in the minors this season, but up in the big leagues now.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 3-2 with 4 saves, 59 Ks, 2.79 ERA in 48.1 IP in Triple-A and Double-A this season.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Class-A, Salem, Red Sox, Is 0-0 with 8.06 ERA, 33 Ks in 22.1 IP this season between Reds and Red Sox affiliates. Sent to Class A for injury rehab assignment.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 2-0 with 5.48 ERA, 25 Ks in 23 innings of work.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Class-A, Jupiter, Marlins, Is 2-1 with 4.00 ERA, 21 Ks in 18 IP. Released on Aug. 25.

IF, Colby Halter, Bishop Kenny, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Hitting .303 with 12 runs, 9 RBI, 3 stolen bases.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Hitting .272 with 52 runs scored, 53 RBI, 18 HR.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, High-A, Tri-City, Angels, Is 5-4 with 112 Ks, 3.62 ERA in 97 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 3-3 with 44 Ks, 4.53 ERA in 47.2 IP, 7 saves.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Released June 28. Career .245 hitter with 31 homers.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Hitting .278 with 6 HR, 24 RBI, 17 stolen bases.

P, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Is 1-1 with 10 Ks in 9.2 IP, 6.52 ERA.

IF, Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Triple-A, Salt Lake, Angels, Hit .288 with HR, 25 runs, HR, 26 RBI. Announced his retirement to end his comeback effort. Had been retired since 2019 before attempting his comeback this year.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Released late last month. Career .209 hitter in the minors with 15 HR, 72 RBI, 27 stolen bases.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Double-A, Richmond, Giants, Is 2-2 with 44 Ks, 13 saves, 1.21 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .235 with 4 HR, 34 RBI, 25 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Class-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, 4.2 innings of work with 5 Ks, 3.86 ERA on injury rehab assignment.

P, Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Is 0-1 with 4.09 ERA, 33 Ks in 22 IP in the minors, but back in the big leagues.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 7-8 with 76 Ks, 4.05 ERA in 86.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .229 with 16 HR, 35 runs scored, 41 RBI. Back up in big leagues with Mets.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 2-2 with 3.89 ERA, 42 Ks in 37 IP. On 7-day injured list.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Released on July 28. Career .240 hitter with 21 stolen bases, 30 homers, 140 runs scored, 163 RBI.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 6-7 with 4.42 ERA, 79 Ks in 59 IP, 5 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Sacramento, Giants, Hitting .294 with 28 RBI, 38 runs scored, 5 HR. Currently on 7-day injured list. Has spent a good portion of the season in the majors.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Rochester, Triple-A, Nationals, Became first ex-Ponte Vedra High star to reach the majors this week. Hitting .305 with 58 RBI, 39 stolen bases, 60 runs scored in the minors.