Local MLB update: Ponte Vedra grad Jacob Young has walk-off winner for Nationals

Jacob Young of the Washington Nationals celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk off single in the ninth inning to defeat the New York Mets 3-2 at Nationals Park on September 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .221 with 54 RBI, 53 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and 8 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 4-3 with 3.64 ERA, 51 Ks in 42 innings of work in the majors this year; currently in Triple-A.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 9-1 with 3.82 ERA, 59 Ks in 61.1 IP; optioned to Triple-A last week.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 7-7 with 3.64 ERA, 94 Ks in 108.2 IP.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 9-6 with 115 Ks in 146 IP. Has 3.88 ERA.

OF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Padres, Hitting .200 with 2 RBI, 2 runs scored since MLB promotion last month.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .287 with 14 HR, 59 RBI and 70 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 4-7 with 4.09 ERA, 66 Ks in 66 IP, 10 saves.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .276 with 15 HR, 81 runs scored, 71 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Is 0-1 in 6.2 innings of work with 13 Ks, 4.05 ERA.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .248 with 20 RBI, 21 runs scored.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Mets, Hitting .265 with 10 HR, 13 runs and 21 RBI.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .234 with 26 RBI, 17 stolen bases, 51 runs scored.

OF Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Nationals, Is 11 for 37 (.297), 4 RBI, 2 stolen bases, 5 runs. Had a walk-off winner on Wednesday night, singling in a run in a 3-2 win over the Mets.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 3-11 with 49 Ks, 8.19 ERA in 89 IP.