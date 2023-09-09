What you need to know about the Jaguars-Colts game in Week 1

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 27: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars on the bench against the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field on November 27, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars open the season on Sunday against the Colts. Here’s what you need to know about the regular season opener.

When is it?

Sunday, 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Watch, listen stay connected

The game will be televised on FOX. It is on the radio at 1010 AM and 92.5 FM. Follow the game with the News4JAX sports staff on X, formerly Twitter, at @JStCyrTV, @JustinBarneyTV and @APontbriandTV.

The line

The Jaguars are favored by 5 points over the Colts. The over-under is 46.5 points.

Injuries for the Jaguars

Rookie safety Antonio Johnson is out with a hamstring injury. Rookie defensive lineman Tyler Lacy is out with a hip injury.

Struggles in Indy

The Jaguars have had significant struggles playing in Indianapolis. Jacksonville is 5-17 all-time there and haven’t beaten the Colts on their home field since Oct. 22, 2017.

Week 1 success

The Jaguars are 14-14 all-time in Week 1 games. The last victory they had to open the season came on Sept. 13, 2020, a 27-20 win over the Colts. They proceeded to lose their next 15 games and finished with a franchise-worst 1-15 record.

