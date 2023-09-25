Teal the Show+: Jaguars have growing list of problems after loss to Texans

(Jeff Dean, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars turned in another uneven performance in Sunday’s 37-17 blowout loss to the Texans. Jamal St. Cyr and Justin Barney look back at a frustrating performance and look ahead to the next game in Jacksonville in Teal the Show+.

Teal the Show+ is streamed on Monday nights at 7 p.m. on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+. You can also catch Jamal St. Cyr and sports analyst Frank Frangie on Teal the Show Monday at Friday nights at 11:15 p.m. on WJXT Channel 4.

ANALYSIS: Jamal St. Cyr’s 4 Cents from Sunday’s loss

BECOMING A PROBLEM: The Jaguars struggle again in a blowout loss to Texans

FRUSTRATION SURROUNDS TEAM: Performances have been “unacceptable” for players