‘We don’t look really good right now’: Jaguars frustrated after letdown against Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars were atop the AFC South division heading into Sunday’s game with the winless Texans.

Previously winless, that is.

Houston dominated Jacksonville 37-17, one of the most disappointing losses under coach Doug Pederson. The Jaguars (1-2) now take a two-game losing streak into back-to-back games in London against the Falcons and Bills.

“Today was unacceptable,” Jaguars tight end Evan Engram said. “We talked about it. We know. We know what we got to do.”

Earlier in the week quarterback Trevor Lawrence said the issue with the offense was execution. Heading into the game, the Jaguars had a good week of practice according to head coach Doug Pederson. But even a good week of practice and four quarters of ball, still were not enough to find any spark on offense.

Frustration sums up the Jaguars loss to the Texans Sunday. It’s the 10th loss in the past 11 games against their divisional opponent, which includes five losses in a row in Jacksonville and another in London when the Jaguars were the host.

“We don’t look really good right now,” Jaguars running back Travis Etienne said. “We just have to own that, own that right now. Watch the film. Put that to bed and just come out and try to show the world who we really are. I feel like we’re a much better team than we’ve been displaying.”

Multiple times, Jaguarss fans in EverBank Stadium started booing their own team. They were promised a stellar offense, at least on paper, and expectations have not been met through three games.

“That has probably been our problem, is worrying about the outside noise,” Etienne said. “I feel like we just got to lock in as a team, block out everything and just continue to grind and get better.”

The first half of the Texans game had many miscues for the Jaguars offense. The game started with a missed field goal attempt in the first quarter, then a blocked field goal in the second quarter. Add in multiple dropped balls, offensive flags and a fumble equated to a struggling offense.

“Today is just not a reflection of really who we are, but again we’ve got seven days to listen to the criticism, which is rightfully so,” Pederson said.

The Jaguars started the second half with a Tank Bigsby rushing touchdown. After a field goal, the Jaguars were trailing by a touchdown and the team showed some promise. That was until the Texans scored on a kickoff return for a touchdown.

“You’re seeing flashes of you know excellence and brilliance then a setback,” Pederson said. “It’s just the consistency that we need, needs to improve.”

Lawrence could not connect through the air to stack together positive drives. Though there was some promise on the ground from Etienne (19 carries, 88 yards, four catches, 50 yards). As a team, the Jaguars outgained the Texans in both passing yards, 288-280, and in rushing yards, 116-68.

“We’re 1-2. We got to work a long way to go for the Super Bowl,” Etienne said. “We got to win the next one.”

Lawrence threw one interception in the third quarter, but was able to connect with wide receiver Christian Kirk in the fourth quarter to score the final points for the Jaguars.

“We’re getting to the point where it’s not OK. I get it,” Lawrence said. “I’m going to miss some throws and you guys hold me accountable. There are going to be plays that I want back. I expect the coaches to hold me accountable and they will. I’m going to hold the wideouts, the tight ends, the running backs, the o-line accountable as well for stuff that they’re not doing the best in their job.”

The Jaguars offense showed a glimpse of an explosive offense in their season opener at the Indianapolis Colts, but over the past eight quarters there has been nothing to get fans excited in the stands. Though the team is not discouraged with their early season setbacks. The resounding answer is they need to get back to the drawing board and spend time watching film to correct mistakes.

“We’re a better offense and we’re a better team,” Kirk said. “Unfortunately we’re in a little bit of a lull right now, but I’m confident we’ll be able to overcome it. It’s hard to say right now and I know we’re kind of searching, but if I had my bet on the guys that we have in this locker room, I know we’ll figure it out.”

The Jaguars are hoping to get back in the win column as they have back-to-back games in London over the next two weeks.