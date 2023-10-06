Week 6 Florida HBCU football preview: Can Edward Waters make it three in a row?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 5 proved to be the best so far for Florida HBCU football this season.

Every team won their games in commanding fashion, leading to some much needed momentum for the rest of the season. But the question is: can these teams keep up their winning ways?

Last week’s prediction record: 1-2.

Here is your Week 6 Florida HBCU football preview:

Edward Waters (2-3, 2-2 SIAC) vs. Lane College (1-4, 1-3 SIAC), Sat. 2 p.m.

The Tigers started the season off rough, dropping their first three games. But that all changed when they played Morehouse. After their 44-13 rout of the Maroon Tigers, Edward Waters found that confidence to finish out games. They’re now on a two-game winning streak after defeating Savannah State on the road in thrilling fashion last week 26-25. The Tigers look to make it three in a row as they come back to the 904 for homecoming against Lane College.

While their record might not be the best, the Dragons have some momentum on their side after they won their first game of the season against Clark Atlanta 34-24. If the Dragons want to have a chance at beating the Tigers, their defense is going to have play their best. Lane’s defense has given up an average of 38 points per game. Edward Waters has scored an average of around 34 points per game in their last three. Unless Lane’s defense comes to play, it looks like another win for the Tigers.

N4J prediction: Edward Waters 35, Lane 17

Bethune-Cookman (1-3, 0-1 SWAC) at. Alabama State (1-3, 0-2 SWAC), Sat. 3 p.m.

The Wildcats are fresh off of a bye week and look to turn their season around after narrowly losing to Jackson State. Even though the Wildcats only have one win this season, they mathematically still have a chance to win the SWAC East title. Since they play No. 16 Florida A&M in the last game of the season, the Wildcats would have to win out to have chance. But, that journey starts on the road against Alabama State.

The Hornets started the season with a good win against Southern 14-10. But since then, they have dropped three in a row, including a heartbreaking 23-20 overtime loss to Alcorn State last week. Three of the Hornets’ four games have been decided by less than a touchdown and it will be like that against the Wildcats. Both teams score less than 17 points per game so this should be a low-scoring affair and a close one at that.

N4J Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 17, Alabama State 14.

No. 16 Florida A&M (4-1, 3-0 SWAC) at. Southern (2-2, 2-0 SWAC), Sat. 7 p.m.

The Rattlers are the 16th best team in the FCS and have played that way all season. They have looked good in all of their games, even in their loss to South Florida. The Rattlers are rumbling towards their first SWAC East title and no one looks to be on their level. However, this is college football and anyone could play spoiler and Southern hopes that it is their turn.

The Jaguars have only played SWAC teams all season, with only their last two games counting against their conference record. After losing to Alabama State and Jackson State, the Jaguars have gone on a two-game winning streak, scoring an average of 23.5 points per game. The Jaguars feel that momentum is on their side for the upset, but Florida A&M has other plans.

The Rattlers are scoring 27 points per game led by quarterback Jeremy Moussa, who has 10 touchdowns on the season. The Rattlers’ defense only gives up 15 points per game and doesn’t look to be threatened by the Jaguars’ offense. This game seems like another easy win for the Rattlers.

N4J prediction: No. 16 Florida A&M 31, Southern 14.

Florida Memorial (2-2, 1-0 SUN) vs. Warner (3-1, 0-1 SUN), Sat. 1 p.m.

The Lions opened conference play with a bang, routing Ave Maria 56-13. That gave the Lions their second win of the season and momentum to continue playing well in the Sun Conference. But can they keep that momentum up against a tough Warner team?

The Royals opened the season with three commanding wins scoring an average of 46 points per game. That all came to a screeching halt as they opened conference play last week against Southeastern, who destroyed Warner 54-9. The Royals are going to want to come back strong against Florida Memorial. The Lions have all the momentum as they finally get to play at home this season. And that home crowd is going to give the Lions enough energy to lead them to victory.

N4J prediction: Florida Memorial 31, Warner 24.