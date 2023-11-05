High school football ‘23: Bradford, Raines, St. Augustine, Trinity lead area playoff field

Nease visited Creekside in the Football Friday Game of the Week. The Knights pulled away for a 62-41 win.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school playoff field is set.

The Florida High School Athletic Association unveiled the bracket for its postseason Sunday morning for its second season in the Metro-Suburban era

Earning top seeds in their regions were: Bradford (2-2S), St. Augustine (1-3S), Raines (1-2M) and Trinity Christian (1-1M).

Squeezing into the playoff field after rattling off three wins was Creekside. Thanks to lower-rated teams Mosley and Nease winning district titles and getting to automatic playoff berth, the Knights needed to play perfect down the stretch.

They did that in beating Fleming Island, Atlantic Coast and Ponte Vedra to close the regular season. That Week 11 win over the Sharks was what got Creekside into the playoffs. It was a stronger win than Pace’s Week 11 win over Mayo Lafayette, who Creekside vaulted for the No. 5 seed. The Knights’ win and a loss by previous No. 5 seed Navarrae did enough to get in. The No. 5 or 6 seed was a position it needed to be in due to the district titles by the Dolphins and Panthers.

Region 1-4S

(8) Mosley (6-4) at (1) Gainesville Buchholz (10-0)

(5) Creekside (6-4) at (4) Ponte Vedra (7-3)

(2) Niceville (8-2) at (7) Nease (7-3)

(3) Bartram Trail (6-4) at (6) Navarre (7-3)

Region 1-4M

(1) Lake Mary (9-1) at (8) Orlando Boone (5-5)

(7) Hagerty (6-4) at (2) Seminole (8-2)

(6) Evans (5-5) at (3) Apopka (7-3)

(5) Mandarin (7-3) at (4) Winter Park (9-0)

Region 1-3S

(8) Middleburg (5-5) at (1) St. Augustine (9-0)

(5) Escambia (7-3) at (4) Pine Forest (6-4)

(7) Matanzas (7-3) at (2) Lincoln (8-2)

(6) Columbia (4-5) at (3) Choctaw (8-2)

Region 1-3M

(8) First Coast (6-4) at (1) Orlando Edgewater (10-0)

(4) Jones (7-3) at (5) Oviedo (8-2)

(7) Wharton (6-4) at (2) Armwood (9-1)

(6) Fletcher (7-3) at (3) Tampa Bay Tech (8-2)

Region 1-2S

(8) South Walton (6-4) at (1) Walton (10-0)

(5) Suwannee (6-3) (4) Pensacola Catholic (8-2)

(7) Gadsden County (6-4) at (2) Wakulla (10-0)

(6) Marianna (6-4) at (2) Florida High (8-2)

Region 2-2S

(8) Atlantic (5-5) at (1) Bradford (10-0)

(5) Palatka (7-3) at (4) Gainesville Eastside (7-3)

(7) Keystone Heights (6-4) at (2) Yulee (8-2)

(6) Baldwin (5-5) at (3) Baker County (6-3)

Region 1-2M

(8) Jackson (3-7) at (1) Raines (9-1)

(5) Bishop Kenny (6-4) at (4) Bolles (5-5)

(7) Episcopal (5-5) at (2) Riverside (8-2)

(6) White (6-4) at (3) Bishop Moore (7-3)

Region 1-1M

(4) University Christian (5-5) at (1) Trinity Christian (7-3)

(3) Providence (7-3) at (2) Orlando Christian Prep (9-1)

Region 3-1R

(1) Madison County (8-1), (2) Fort White (9-1), bye

(5) Branford (7-2) at (4) Mayo Lafayette (6-4)

(6) Hilliard (3-7) at Union County (5-3)