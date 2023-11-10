That’s tall! Gators pick up basketball commitment from tallest teenager in the world

Olivier Rioux, the tallest teenager in the world, according to Guinness World Records, committed to play basketball at Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The world’s tallest teenager is planning to play basketball for the University of Florida.

Olivier Rioux verbally committed to the Gators this week. Rioux, a senior at Bradenton’s IMG Academy, is 7 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 300 poinds. He was initially a 2025 player but 247Sports said that Rioux reclassified to 2024. Rioux was certified by the Guinness World Records as being 7 feet, 5.33 inches tall earlier this year.

That means Rioux is taller than the two tallest active NBA players, San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama and Houston’s Boban Marijanovic, both of whom are 7-4.

“I am proud to announce that I have commited [sic] to the Florida gators for the 2024 season,” Rioux wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank all my coaches from @imgabasketball and @brookwoodelite in helping me in this process. The adventure continue [sic] in Florida!”

Rioux has yet to sign a national letter of intent with the Gators, so his college decision isn’t yet official. The Quebec, Canada native is a three-star prospect by 247Sports composite and the 217th-ranked prospect in the country. He chose Florida over Florida Atlantic and Stetson.