What you need to know about the Jaguars-49ers game in Week 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars face the 49ers on Sunday at EverBank Stadium in Week 10. Here’s what you need to know about the game.

When is it?

Sunday, 1 p.m., EverBank Stadium.

The records

The Jaguars are 6-2. The 49ers are 5-3. Both teams are coming off a bye week.

The game will be televised on Fox. It is on the radio at 1010 AM and 92.5 FM. Follow the game with the News4JAX sports staff on X, formerly Twitter, at @JStCyrTV, @JustinBarneyTV and @APontbriandTV.

The history

San Francisco leads the series 4-2. Jacksonville won the first two meetings in 1999 (41-3) and 2005 (10-9) but have dropped the final four games in 2009 (20-3), 2013 (42-10), 2017 (44-33) and 2021 (30-10).

The Jaguars host the Titans next week at 1 p.m. San Francisco hosts Tampa Bay at 4:05 p.m.

The line

The Jaguars are universally listed as a 3-point underdog. The over/under is 45 points.

Injuries to note

Receiver Zay Jones, cornerback Tyson Campbell, safety Andre Cisco, guard Ezra Cleveland and safety Daniel Thomas were limited in practice this week. Campbell, Cisco, Cleveland and Thomas all remain questionable for the game. Jones is out. Cornerback Gregory Junior and edge Yasir Abdullah were both back as full participants. Among notable San Francisco injuries, receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice and offensive tackle Trent Williams had been limited. Williams is questionable for the game.