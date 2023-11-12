Ponte Vedra girls continue swimming dominance, Nease boys win 2nd straight title

The Ponte Vedra girls are building a swimming powerhouse, and the Nease boys are getting in the swing of things, too.

The Sharks cruised to their third consecutive state championship, winning the Class 3A crown to add to their growing trophy case. Ponte Vedra put up 328 points to win comfortably ahead of Saint Petersburg (238). Nease was third (199). All three of the Sharks’ team state titles have come in as many years.

The Panthers boys had a memorable time, too, winning their second straight crown. Nease racked up 311 points as a team, well ahead of Tallahassee Chiles (251).

The Ponte Vedra girls swept the three relay events, and then got individual championships from Kate Pelot (100 back), Lily Doyle (500 free) and Annabelle MacAdams (100 breast).

Also shining in the 3A event were Fleming Island’s Maryn McDade and Nease’s Charlotte Dreisse. McDade had a double-gold afternoon, winning her third straight title in the 50 free and adding another in the 100 free. Dreisse won the 200 IM and was runner-up in the 200 free.

For the boys, Nease was strong in the relays, winning the 400 free and taking second in the 200 free and 200 medley. Fletcher added an individual title, too, with Maxwell Shaver winning the diving event.

In the Class 4A event, the Bartram Trail boys took fourth as a team and the Creekside girls were seventh.

Class 4A

Girls

(Finishers in top six shown)

Team scores: 7. Creekside, 96; 17. Bartram Trail, 46, 25. Atlantic Coast, 22, 34. Tocoi Creek, 7.

200 medley relay: 4. Creekside, 1:47.16.

200 free: 5. Jenna Frost (Bartram), 1:50.35.

50 free: 4. Anna Gavin (Creekside), 23.47.

200 free relay: 3. Creekside, 1:36.63.

Boys

Team scores: 4. Bartram Trail, 198.5; 8. Creekside, 91; 26. Tocoi Creek, 15, 33. Mandarin, 6.

200 medley relay: 4. Creekside, 1:35.73.

200 free: 6. Thomas Matheson (Bartram), 1:41.33.

200 IM: 2. Thomas Frost (Bartram), 1:48.96.

Diving: 3. Trevor Haskins (Bartram), 520.95.

100 free: 2. Luke VanDeusen (Bartram), 45.79.

500 free: 2. Thomas Frost (Bartram), 4:24.02.

200 free relay: 3. Bartram, 1:24.4.

100 back: 4. Dylan Matthews (Tocoi Creek), 50.3.

400 free relay: 3. Bartram, 3:04.97.

Class 3A

Girls

(Finishers in top six shown)

Team scores: 1. Ponte Vedra, 328, 3. Nease, 199., 6. Fletcher, 116, 8. Fleming Island, 98, 15. Beachside, 41, 36. Oakleaf, 36.

200 medley relay: 1. Ponte Vedra, 1:45.41, 6. Nease, 1:51.33.

200 free: 2. Charlotte Driesse (Nease), 1:50.17, 3. Olivia Moore (Nease), 1:50.28, 4. Penelope Zarczynski (Ponte Vedra), 1:50.44, 6. Lily Doyle (Ponte Vedra), 1:51.47.

200 IM: 1. Charlotte Driesse (Nease), 2:03.13, 4. Annabelle MacAdams (Ponte Vedra), 2:07.7, 5. Sydney Player (Ponte Vedra), 2:08.76.

50 free: 1. Maryn McDade (Fleming), 23.18, 3. Sophie Fox (Ponte Vedra), 23.44, 5. Ryland Zuniga (Fletcher), 24.08.

Diving: 2. Ava Brinkman (Fleming), 482.65, 6. Savannah Petrosevich (Nease), 398.1.

100 fly: 2. Penelope Zarczynski (Ponte Vedra), 55.41; 3. Sophie Fox (Ponte Vedra), 55.98.

100 free: 1. Maryn McDade (Fleming), 50.49, 3. Olivia Moore (Nease), 50.93, 4. Valentina Fraga (Ponte Vedra), 51.48.

500 free: 1. Lily Doyle (Ponte Vedra), 4:54.27.

200 free relay: 1. Ponte Vedra, 1:34.88, 3. Nease, 1:38.17.

100 back: 1. Kate Pelot (Ponte Vedra), 55.99, 4. Haylee Hite (Beachside), 58.0.

100 breast: 1. Annabelle MacAdams (Ponte Vedra), 1:04.22, 6. Ryland Zuniga (Fletcher), 1:06.22.

400 free relay: 1. Ponte Vedra, 3:28.96, 3. Nease, 3:31.62, 5. Fletcher, 3:36.96.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Nease, 311, 8. Fletcher, 102, 12. Ponte Vedra, 54, 13. Beachside, 52, 23. Fleming Island, 17, 37. Orange Park, 10, 42. Parker, 6.

200 medley relay: 2. Nease, 1:35.88.

200 free: 4. Brandon Gear (Nease), 1:39.34, 6. Walker Lanoue (Nease), 1:40.18.

200 IM: 2. Luke Zardavets (Nease), 1:49.48.

50 free: 2. Jack Mainville (Nease), 20.56.

Diving: 1. Maxwell Shaver (Fletcher), 502.5, 3. Aaron Storlie (Nease), 421.25.

100 fly: 5. Declan Costello (Nease), 50.55.

100 free: 2. Jack Mainville (Nease), 45.38, 4. Walker Lanoue (Nease), 45.88.

500 free: 3. Brandon Gear (Nease), 4:33.42.

200 free relay: 2. Nease, 1:23.57.

100 back: 4. Nate Caswell (Nease), 52.98.

100 breast: 2. Luke Zardavets (Nease), 55.45, 6. Peter Manelis (Beachside), 58.33.

400 free relay: 1. Nease, 3:03.62.