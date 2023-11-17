News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars get back on track against rival Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars season is back and our News4JAX sports staff is back with its predictions as well. Each week, we’ll unveil our predictions for the week’s game. Jacksonville (6-3) hosts Tennessee (3-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Jamal St. Cyr

This season: 6-3.

The scripts have flipped on this rivalry. The Jaguars swept the Titans last year and sent the team from the north into a soft rebuild. That should open the door for the Jaguars. This should be an easy bounce-back game for the Jags Jaguars win. Trevor Lawrence should have a big day. — Jaguars 33, Titans 12.

Justin Barney

This season: 6-3.

I missed badly last week. Jacksonville’s offensive line couldn’t protect Trevor Lawrence (surprise), and the defense couldn’t slow down Brock Purdy. The difference this week is in the competition. Tennessee is in a rebuild. Derrick Henry typically does well against Jacksonville, but Will Levis should be feasted on by a defense that is going to be playing angry this week. — Jaguars 27, Titans 14.

Alessandra Pontbriand

This season: 5-4.

I’ve heard all week “It’s Titans hate week.” Not only is it a rivalry game, but also a divisional opponent. Add in the Jaguars are not happy with their performance against the 49ers, I think the Jags will win this one. The biggest matchup will be Titans running back and Yulee graduate Derrick Henry against the Jaguars rushing defense that ranks first in the league. If quarterback Will Levis is one dimensional and has to rely on the passing, I think the Jaguars defense will have no problem covering Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins who is the majority of the offense. Hopkins has 72 targets, 38 receptions for 591 yards. The next most-targeted player is Chigoziem Okonkwo with 41 targets, 27 receptions for 200 yards. So covering Hopkins is key to stop the Titans through the air. — Jaguars 24, Titans 10.