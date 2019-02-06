3 former winners commit to The Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A week after three past FedEx Cup champions committed to the field for The Players, three former winners of the event have joined what is expected to be the strongest field in golf.

2016 champion Jason Day, 2012 winner Matt Kuchar and 2004 champion Adam Scott will all try to become the seventh multi-time winner of The Players. Only Jack Nicklaus, who won three times, Steve Elkington, Fred Couples, Hal Sutton, Tiger Woods, and Davis Love III have won the event more than once.

Three Past Champs are looking to add their names to the short list as two-time champions of THE PLAYERS. 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/4rqIjOX7Zo — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) February 5, 2019

Of the trio, only Scott won his title when the Tournament was played in the month of March, where the event returns this year.

Last week, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy all committed to the field.

The tournament runs March 14-17 at the Player's Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

