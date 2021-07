Kenyatta Hogan was the only girl who played on the boys football team at Ridgeview High School. She is also on the track and weightlifting teams, in the band and the TV production program.

Kenyatta is the founder of the nonprofit organization, SKOA, which helps feed the homeless, provides backpacks, Thanksgiving baskets, hygiene bags and hosts food drives.

She currently has a 3.1 GPA.