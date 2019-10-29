Everything you need to know about Florida-Georgia events in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The eyes of the college football universe will be on TIAA Bank Field at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when No. 6 Florida faces No. 8 Georgia in a matchup that could determine which team will advance to the SEC East championship game in December.

There are myriad events to get the fans pumped up for the game.

Here are some of the major events of Florida-Georgia Week and the city's Bold City Bash.

The longtime, hard-core fans began arriving at the beginning of the week, many of them lined up at the gate of RV City when it opens Tuesday morning. It's in Lot E of TIAA Bank Field. This community of devoted fans proudly displaying their colors and other team paraphernalia. They epitomize the camaraderie and tradition that makes this one of the best rivalries in the nation.

Events really ramp up on and are centered around the sports complex. Site map below Dailey's Place Flex Field is open 1-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday for Duval's Bold City Bash Fan Fare . Fans can participate in various interactive experiences, check out the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Exhibit or show their skills during a 3v3 flag football game. Admission is free.

. Fans can participate in various interactive experiences, check out the or show their skills during a 3v3 flag football game. Admission is free. Four new inductees to the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame will be honored at a luncheon at noon Friday at TIAA Bank's East Club. Purchase tickets

will be honored at a luncheon at noon Friday at TIAA Bank's East Club. Purchase tickets The fanfare continues Friday afternoon and evening with a Block Party along Adams Street and A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. The streets will be alive from 4 p.m. through midnight with live entertainment, sponsored activations with free giveaways, food trucks featuring Jacksonville's best eats, a beer garden with local brews and more interactive experiences to get your head in the game.

along Adams Street and A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. The streets will be alive from 4 p.m. through midnight with live entertainment, sponsored activations with free giveaways, food trucks featuring Jacksonville's best eats, a beer garden with local brews and more interactive experiences to get your head in the game. The Gators and Bulldogs baseball teams play an exhibition game at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, with the first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The game is followed by a concert by country stars Brett Young and Chase Rice. The evening will be capped off by a fireworks display. Tickets are $15

Watch from home: The Local Station will present a one-hour Bold City Blast special at 7 p.m. Friday. Channel 4 will visit RV City, the baseball game and other festivities, plus preview Saturday's action on the field.

Game Day

Getting there: Follow the signboard parking directions on display on roadways throughout the city.Parking will be extremely limited in the Sports Complex area. Fans are encouraged to arrive early. Fans without pre-paid parking passes should use general parking, which open at 8 a.m. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office expects parking lots in the Sports Complex area will fill up five hours prior to kickoff.

The stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's focus will shift to pedestrian traffic at that time. Vehicles should expect traffic delays. Follow @JSOPIO on Twitter or visit twitter.com/JSOPIO for live traffic updates.

Golf carts and motorized scooters that are not street-legal not permitted by the city will not be permitted in the Sports Complex area, surrounding parking lots or any downtown streets. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has the right to shut down all golf carts due to traffic issues and safety concerns.

Gameday Xpress: Avoid traffic and parking headaches by using JTA's shuttle service. It begins at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and continues for one hour after the game has ended. Parking is complimentary in one of five JTA Park-n-Ride lots for customers boarding the shuttle for a direct trip to the stadium:

DOWNTOWN GAMEDAY XPRESS LOCATIONS (Single-game shuttle pass – $9)

Convention Center Lot: 1005 Forsyth St.

Kings Avenue Parking Garage: 1003 Kings Ave.

SUBURBAN GAMEDAY XPRESS LOCATIONS (Single game shuttle pass – $14)

Armsdale Park-n-Ride, 3191 Armsdale Rd.

Beaches Lot at Wingate Park, 277 Penman Rd. S.

Southside Lot at 7020 Philips Hwy.

Gameday Xpress passes can be purchased in advance at www.jtafla.com, via the MyJTA mobile app or in person at the JTA Administration Building at 121 West Forsyth Street, Suite 170 (facing Hogan Street). Continuous shuttle service throughout the game from the Convention Center Lot only.

TIAA Bank Field has 64,428 seats, but during the annual Florida-Georgia game, the capacity is increased to well over 84,000. There are distinct parking and seating areas assigned to each fan base to put you right in the middle of your team's pregame festivities. You park next to them, you cheer alongside them, and hopefully, you'll celebrate with them after the game.

The Florida Gators are the home team and are located on the west side of the stadium.

The Georgia Bulldogs are the away team and are located on the east side of the stadium.

Entry to the stadium for the game will be consistent with the stadium's NFL rules and these items will be prohibited:

No cameras with lenses longer than six inches.

No bags or purses larger than 12" x 6" x 12"

No coolers or containers including cans, cups, and bottles.

No strollers or umbrellas.

No pets (except special services).

No food or beverage from outside the stadium.

No seat cushions.

No video or audio recorders.

No whistles, noisemakers, air horns or laser pointers.

No poles or sticks, including selfie sticks.

No knives, guns, or any type of weapons or explosives.

No smoking (except in designated areas).

No promotional materials.

Any other item deemed unacceptable by stadium management.

Banners or signs larger than 3' x 2'

