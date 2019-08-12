2019 high school football schedules: Week by week

The burgers and dogs will hit the grills, bands will play and cheer teams will fire up the crowds as high school athletes across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia take the field on the third Friday of August.

The 2019 high school football season continues early November -- and beyond for some. Here are the schedules for each week of the regular season. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District/region games schedule with *.

Week 1 - Aug. 23-24

FRIDAY

Baker County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Ridgeview

Bishop McLaughlin at Christ’s Church

Bishop Snyder at Deltona Trinity Christian

Cedar Creek Christian at Joshua Christian

Eagle’s View at St. Joseph

Englewood at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Father Lopez at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Fernandina Beach at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Fleming Island at Clay

Fletcher at Bishop Kenny

Gainesville Oak Hall at Hilliard

Interlachen at Trenton, 7:30 p.m.

Lanier County, Ga.at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Madison County at Crescent City, 7:30 p.m.

Matanzas at Flagler Palm Coast

Menendez at Palatka

Middleburg at Westside, 6 p.m.

Nease at Ponte Vedra

Oakleaf at Orange Park

Orlando Jones at Raines, 6 p.m.

Providence at Episcopal

Ribault at Creekside

St. Augustine at Yulee

St. Johns Country Day at Ocala Christian

Sandalwood at Parker, 6 p.m.

Suwannee at Fort White, 7:30

Trinity Christian at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

West Nassau at North Florida Educational

White at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Wolfson at Stanton, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Atlantic Coast vs. Mandarin (at Bolles), 4 p.m.

Lee vs. Bartram Trail (at Bolles), 1 p.m.

University Christian at Bolles

GEORGIA GAMES - Friday, Aug. 23

Camden County at West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Charlton County at Frederica Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Coffee at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Glynn Academy at Fort Dorchester

McIntosh County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Rockledge at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Week 2 - Aug. 30

FRIDAY

Bartram Trail at Brunswick, Ga., 8 p.m.

Bishop Kenny at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Bradford at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Christ’s Church at Cedar Creek Christian

Columbia at Oakleaf

Clay at Flagler Palm Coast

Creekside at Nease

Eagle’s View at Merritt Island Christian

Episcopal at Lake Highland Prep

First Coast at Parker, 6 p.m.

Fort White at Hamilton County, 7:30

Gainesville at Baker County

Hialeah-Miami Lakes at Bolles, 7:30

Hilliard at Bishop Snyder

Jackson at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Joshua Christian at Gainesville St. Francis

Keystone Heights at Bell, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Minneola at Fleming Island, 7:30

Lee at West Nassau

Matanzas at Daytona Beach Seabreeze

Mandarin at Ribault, 6 p.m.

North Florida Educational at Four Corners

Orange Park at Middleburg

Palatka at North Marion

Paxon at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Ponte Vedra at Zephyrhills, 7:30 p.m.

Providence at Melbourne Central Catholic

Raines at Pahokee

Ridgeview at White, 6 p.m.

St. Augustine at Menendez

St. John Paul II at St. Johns Country Day

St. Joseph at Cocoa Beach

Sandalwood at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Suwannee at Santa Fe, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Tallahassee Godby

Umatilla at Interlachen

Union County at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

University Christian at Christ School (NC)

Westside at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Yulee at Fernandina Beach

TBA: Crescent City

GEORGIA GAMES - Friday, Aug. 30

Atlanta Washington at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail at Brunswick, 8 p.m.

Burke County at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Charlton County at Brantley County, 7:30 p.m.

McIntosh County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Wren vs. Camden County (at Mercer University)

Week 3 - Sept. 6-7

FRIDAY

AA Christian Academy at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast at White, 6 p.m.

Bishop Kenny at New Smyrna Beach

Bishop Snyder at Gainesville Oak Hall

Bolles at Savannah New Hampstead

Bradford at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Christ’s Church at Ocala St. John Lutheran

Clay at University Christian

Creekside at Bartram Trail

Crescent City at Villages Charter

DeLand at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Eagle’s View at Joshua Christian

Flagler Palm Coast at St. Augustine

Fleming Island at Palatka

Fletcher at Parker, 6 p.m.

Gainesville at Baker County

Gainesville Buchholz at Ponte Vedra

Hamilton County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard at Episcopal

Interlachen at Fernandina Beach

Oakleaf at Ridgeview

Orange Park at Baker County

Matanzas at Middleburg

Menendez at Merritt Island

North Florida Educational at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Ocala Vanguard at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

Orange City University at Nease

Palm Bay Heritage at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Paxon at Cedar Creek Christian

Ribault at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Rocky Bayou Christian at St. Johns Country Day

St. Joseph at Taylor

Santa Fe at Fort White

Stanton at Providence

Union County at Dixie County, 7:30 p.m.

Westside at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

West Nassau at Yulee

GEORGIA - Friday, Sept. 6

Appling County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.

Locust Grove at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Glynn Academy at Groves, 7:30 p.m.

McIntosh County at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Pierce County at Savannah Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Ware County at Coffee, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Raines at Lee, 2 p.m.

GEORGIA - Friday, Sept. 20

Brunswick at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Charlton County at Atkinson County, 7:30 p.m.*

Pierce County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.

OFF: Englewood, Jackson, Ware County

Week 4 - Sept. 13

FRIDAY

Baker County at White, 6 p.m.*

Cedar Creek Christian at Mayo Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Christ’s Church at Tallahassee Maclay

Clay at Orange Park*

Eagle’s View at Interlachen

Englewood at Episcopal

Fernandina Beach at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

First Coast at Creekside*

Flagler Palm Coast at Spruce Creek*

Fletcher at Fleming Island, 7:30*

Gainesville Buchholz at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.*

Gainesville Eastside at Menendez*

Gainesville Oak Hall at St. Joseph

Gainesville at Oakleaf

Joshua Christian at Jordan Christian Prep

Keystone Heights at Umatilla

Lee at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Mandarin at Bartram Trail*

Newberry at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Parker at Bishop Kenny*

Pensacola Pine Forest at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Plantation American Heritage at Trinity Christian, 7:30

Ponte Vedra at Palatka

Providence at Bishop Snyder

Raines at Stanton, 6 p.m.*

St. Augustine at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Sandalwood at Nease*

Suwannee at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

West Nassau at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Westside at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Wildwood at Crescent City

Yulee at Paxon, 6 p.m.*

OFF: Bradford, Fort White, Hilliard, Matanzas, Middleburg, North Florida Educational, Ridgeview, St. Johns Country Day, University Christian

Week 5 - Sept. 20

FRIDAY

Baker County at Suwannee, 7:30

Baldwin at Episcopal

Bartram Trail at St. Augustine

Bishop Kenny at West Nassau

Bolles at Creekside

Branford at Bishop Snyder

Fernandina Beach at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Fleming Island at Ridgeview

Fletcher at Flagler Palm Coast

Fort White at North Florida Educational

Gainesville St. Francis at Eagle’s View

Joshua Christian at Providence

Lee at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Miami Carol City at Trinity Christian, 7:30

Middleburg at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Nease at Yulee

Palatka at Clay

Parker at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Pierce County, Ga. at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Ponte Vedra at Menendez

Port Orange Atlantic at Matanzas

Raines at Paxon, 6 p.m.*

Ribault at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

St. Johns Country Day at Warner Christian

St. Joseph at Hilliard

Tavares at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

University Christian at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Westside at Orange Park

White at Oakleaf

Wolfson at Jackson, 6 p.m.

OFF: Cedar Creek Christian, Christ’s Church, Columbia, Crescent City, Interlachen, Keystone Heights, Ware County

GEORGIA - Friday, Sept. 20

Brunswick at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Charlton County at Atkinson County, 7:30 p.m.*

Pierce County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Week 6 - Sept. 27

FRIDAY

Atlantic Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*

Bell at Interlachen

Bolles at Palatka

Cedar Creek Christian at Providence

Christ’s Church at Bishop Snyder

Columbia at Gainesville*

Crescent City at Episcopal

Eagle’s View at North Florida Educational

Englewood at St. Augustine*

Flagler Palm Coast at Orange City University*

Fleming Island at Creekside*

Fort White at Taylor County

Gainesville Buchholz at First Coast, 6 p.m.*

Gainesville Eastside at Clay*

Hamilton County at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson at Fernandina Beach

Joshua Christian at Merritt Island Christian

Keystone Heights at St. Joseph

Middleburg at Lee, 6 p.m.*

Nease at Mandarin, 6 p.m.*

Oakleaf at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*

Orange Park at Ridgeview*

Pahokee at Trinity Christian, 7:30

Ponte Vedra at Matanzas*

Ribault at Yulee*

St. Johns Country Day at Bronson

Stanton at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Tallahassee Rickards at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.*

University Christian at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Westside at Baker County*

White at Bishop Kenny*

Wolfson at Hilliard

GEORGIA - Friday, Sept. 27

Brunswick at New Hampstead, 7:30 p.m.

Charlton County at Turner County, 7:30 p.m.*

South Effingham at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Ware County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.

OFF: Bartram Trail, Menendez, Parker, Paxon, Raines, West Nassau, Camden County

Week 7 - Oct. 3-4

THURSDAY

Trinity Christian at Miami Booker T. Washington, 7:30

FRIDAY

Baldwin at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Bartram Trail at Ponte Vedra

Bolles at Melbourne Central Catholic

Branford at Hilliard

Columbia at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.*

Crescent City at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Episcopal at Cedar Creek Christian

Interlachen at Taylor

Joshua Christian at Christ’s Church

Matanzas at Lake Howell

Menendez at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Merritt Island Christian at St. Johns Country Day

Ocala St. John Lutheran at Eagle’s View

Ocala Trinity Catholic at Fort White

Orange Park at Bishop Kenny

Palatka at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Parker at Baker County*

Paxon at Fernandina Beach

Providence at St. Joseph

Ridgeview at Middleburg

Sandalwood at Raines, 6 p.m.

Union County at Santa Fe

University Christian at North Florida Educational

West Nassau at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Yulee at New Smyrna Beach

GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 4

Brunswick at Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Camden County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Irwin County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*

Lowndes at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

OFF: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Creekside, First Coast, Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Lee, Mandarin, Nease, Oakleaf, Ribault, St. Augustine, Stanton, Westside, White, Wolfson, Pierce County

Week 8 - Oct. 10-12

THURSDAY

Ridgeview at Gainesville Eastside, 7:30*

FRIDAY

Bishop Kenny at Westside, 6 p.m.*

Bishop Snyder at Cedar Creek Christian

Columbia at Lee, 6 p.m.*

Creekside at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.*

Eagle’s View at Leesburg First Academy

Englewood at Ponte Vedra*

Fernandina Beach at West Nassau

Fleming Island at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Fletcher at Gainesville Buchholz, 7:30 p.m.*

Fort White at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Foundation Academy at University Christian

Gainesville at Middleburg*

Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Halifax Academy at Hilliard

Jackson at Episcopal

Keystone Heights at Wildwood

Mandarin at Oakleaf, 7 p.m.*

Matanzas at St. Augustine*

Menendez at Clay*

Nease at Bartram Trail*

North Florida Educational at Legacy Charter

Parker at White, 6 p.m.*

Paxon at Stanton, 6 p.m.*

Providence at Christ’s Church

St. Joseph at Deltona Trinity Christian

Santa Fe at Palatka

Seminole at Flagler Palm Coast*

Suwannee at Wakulla, 7:30 p.m.*

Trinity Christian at Colquitt County, Ga., 8 p.m.

Umatilla at Crescent City, 7:30 p.m.

West Oaks at Joshua Christian

Wolfson at Interlachen

SATURDAY

Ribault at Raines, 2 p.m.*

GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 11

Brantley County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.*

Brunswick at Richmond Hill, 7:30 p.m.*

Camden County at Colleton County, 7:30 p.m.

OFF: Baker County, Bolles, Orange Park, St. John’s Country Day, Sandalwood, Union County, Yulee, Charlton County, Glynn Academy, Ware County

Week 9 - Oct. 17-18

THURSDAY

Atlantic Coast First Coast, 6 p.m.*

Bishop Snyder at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Jackson at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Lee at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Middleburg at Parker, 6 p.m.

Stanton at Ribault, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Bartram Trail at Oakleaf*

Bradford at Palatka

Bronson at Christ’s Church

Cedar Creek Christian at Eagle’s View

Clay at Bolles, 7:30

Creekside at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*

Crescent City at Zephyrhills Christian

Episcopal at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz at Fleming Island, 7:30*

Georgia Christian at St. Johns Country Day

Hawthorne at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard at Fernandina Beach

Interlachen at Branford, 7:30 p.m.

Joshua Christian at Aucilla Christian

Keystone Heights at Taylor

Lyman at Matanzas

Mandarin at Sandalwood, 7 p.m.*

North Florida Educational at Chiefland, 7:30 p.m.

Ocala West Port at Flagler Palm Coast*

Orange Park at Gainesville Eastside, 7:30*

P.K. Yonge at Fort White

Ridgeview at Menendez*

St. Augustine at Nease

University Christian at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

West Nassau at Baker County

White at Westside, 6 p.m.*

Yulee at Raines, 6 p.m.*

GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 18

Effingham County at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*

Colquitt County at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.*

Charlton County at Wilcox County, 7:30 p.m.*

Glynn Academy at Richmond Hill, 7:30 p.m.*

Pierce County at Long County, 7:30 p.m.*

Ware County at Statesboro, 7:30 p.m.*

OFF: Bishop Kenny, Columbia, Ponte Vedra, Providence, St. Joseph, Suwannee

Week 10 - Oct. 24-25

THURSDAY

Creekside at Gainesville Buchholz, 7:30 p.m.*

Paxon at Ribault, 6 p.m.*

FRIDAY

Atlantic Coast at Fleming Island, 7:30*

Baker County at Bishop Kenny*

Bartram Trail at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*

Bradford at South Sumter, 7:30 p.m.

Clay at Ridgeview*

Columbia at Middleburg*

Deltona Pine Ridge at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Eagle’s View at Halifax Academy

Englewood at Matanzas*

First Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*

Flagler Palm Coast at DeLand

Fort White at Newberry, 7:30

Hilliard at Bronson

Interlachen at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson at West Nassau

John Carroll Catholic at Bolles, 7:30

Jordan Christian Prep at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Lee at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.*

Lighthouse Private Christian at St. Joseph

Mandarin at White, 6 p.m.

Menendez at Orange Park*

North Florida Educational at Fernandina Beach

Oakleaf at Nease*

St. Augustine at Ponte Vedra*

St. Johns Country Day at Aucilla Christian

Stanton at Yulee*

Tallahassee Godby at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.*

Trinity Christian at Raines, 6 p.m.

University Christian at Crescent City

Westside at Parker, 6 p.m.*

GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 25

Brunswick at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.*

Lowndes at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.*

Pierce County at Tattnall County, 7:30 p.m.*

South Effingham at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*

Telfair County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*

TBA: Bishop Snyder, Cedar Creek Christian, Christ’s Church, Providence

OFF: Baldwin, Episcopal, Joshua Christian, Palatka

Week 11 - Oct. 31-Nov 1

THURSDAY

Dixie County at Westside, 6 p.m.

Episcopal at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Fletcher at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Jackson at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Lee at White, 6 p.m.

Middleburg at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Nease at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Ribault at Tallahassee Lincoln

Wolfson at Englewood, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baker County at Tallahassee Rickards

Bishop Kenny at University Christian

Bolles at Daytona Beach Mainland

Bradford at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Crescent City at Taylor

Hilliard at North Florida Educational

Jefferson County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Matanzas at Menendez

North Marion at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Oakleaf at Clay

Oviedo Hagerty at Flagler Palm Coast

Orange Park at Fleming Island, 7:30

Palatka at St. Augustine

Parker at Yulee

Paxon at Hamilton County

Ponte Vedra at Creekside

Raines at Bartram Trail

St. Joseph at Interlachen

Union County at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

West Nassau at Ridgeview

GEORGIA - Friday, Nov. 1

Appling County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.*

Bradwell Institute at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*

Charlton County at Clinch County, 7:30 p.m.*

Glynn Academy at Effingham County, 7:30 p.m.*

Ware County at New Hampstead, 7:30 p.m.*

TBA: Bishop Snyder, Cedar Creek Christian, Christ’s Church, Eagle’s View, Providence

OFF: Fernandina Beach, Joshua Christian, St. Johns Country Day, Sandalwood, Trinity Christian, Camden County

Week 12 - Friday, Nov. 8

Bradwell Institute at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.*

Camden County at Tift County, 7:30 p.m.*

Pierce County at Liberty County, 7:30 p.m.*

Wayne County at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*

OFF: Brunswick, Charlton County

