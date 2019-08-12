2019 high school football schedules: Week by week

The burgers and dogs will hit the grills, bands will play and cheer teams will fire up the crowds as high school athletes across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia take the field on the third Friday of August.
The 2019 high school football season continues early November -- and beyond for some. Here are the schedules for each week of the regular season. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District/region games schedule with *.
Week 1 - Aug. 23-24
FRIDAY
- Baker County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
- Baldwin at Ridgeview
- Bishop McLaughlin at Christ’s Church
- Bishop Snyder at Deltona Trinity Christian
- Cedar Creek Christian at Joshua Christian
- Eagle’s View at St. Joseph
- Englewood at Paxon, 6 p.m.
- Father Lopez at Jackson, 6 p.m.
- Fernandina Beach at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.
- Fleming Island at Clay
- Fletcher at Bishop Kenny
- Gainesville Oak Hall at Hilliard
- Interlachen at Trenton, 7:30 p.m.
- Lanier County, Ga.at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
- Madison County at Crescent City, 7:30 p.m.
- Matanzas at Flagler Palm Coast
- Menendez at Palatka
- Middleburg at Westside, 6 p.m.
- Nease at Ponte Vedra
- Oakleaf at Orange Park
- Orlando Jones at Raines, 6 p.m.
- Providence at Episcopal
- Ribault at Creekside
- St. Augustine at Yulee
- St. Johns Country Day at Ocala Christian
- Sandalwood at Parker, 6 p.m.
- Suwannee at Fort White, 7:30
- Trinity Christian at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
- West Nassau at North Florida Educational
- White at First Coast, 6 p.m.
- Wolfson at Stanton, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
- Atlantic Coast vs. Mandarin (at Bolles), 4 p.m.
- Lee vs. Bartram Trail (at Bolles), 1 p.m.
- University Christian at Bolles
GEORGIA GAMES - Friday, Aug. 23
- Camden County at West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
- Charlton County at Frederica Academy, 7:30 p.m.
- Coffee at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.
- Glynn Academy at Fort Dorchester
- McIntosh County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.
- Rockledge at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.
Week 2 - Aug. 30
FRIDAY
- Bartram Trail at Brunswick, Ga., 8 p.m.
- Bishop Kenny at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
- Bradford at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
- Christ’s Church at Cedar Creek Christian
- Columbia at Oakleaf
- Clay at Flagler Palm Coast
- Creekside at Nease
- Eagle’s View at Merritt Island Christian
- Episcopal at Lake Highland Prep
- First Coast at Parker, 6 p.m.
- Fort White at Hamilton County, 7:30
- Gainesville at Baker County
- Hialeah-Miami Lakes at Bolles, 7:30
- Hilliard at Bishop Snyder
- Jackson at Stanton, 6 p.m.
- Joshua Christian at Gainesville St. Francis
- Keystone Heights at Bell, 7:30 p.m.
- Lake Minneola at Fleming Island, 7:30
- Lee at West Nassau
- Matanzas at Daytona Beach Seabreeze
- Mandarin at Ribault, 6 p.m.
- North Florida Educational at Four Corners
- Orange Park at Middleburg
- Palatka at North Marion
- Paxon at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
- Ponte Vedra at Zephyrhills, 7:30 p.m.
- Providence at Melbourne Central Catholic
- Raines at Pahokee
- Ridgeview at White, 6 p.m.
- St. Augustine at Menendez
- St. John Paul II at St. Johns Country Day
- St. Joseph at Cocoa Beach
- Sandalwood at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
- Suwannee at Santa Fe, 7:30 p.m.
- Trinity Christian at Tallahassee Godby
- Umatilla at Interlachen
- Union County at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
- University Christian at Christ School (NC)
- Westside at Englewood, 6 p.m.
- Yulee at Fernandina Beach
- TBA: Crescent City
GEORGIA GAMES - Friday, Aug. 30
- Atlanta Washington at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.
- Bartram Trail at Brunswick, 8 p.m.
- Burke County at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.
- Charlton County at Brantley County, 7:30 p.m.
- McIntosh County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.
- Wren vs. Camden County (at Mercer University)
Week 3 - Sept. 6-7
FRIDAY
- AA Christian Academy at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
- Atlantic Coast at White, 6 p.m.
- Bishop Kenny at New Smyrna Beach
- Bishop Snyder at Gainesville Oak Hall
- Bolles at Savannah New Hampstead
- Bradford at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.
- Christ’s Church at Ocala St. John Lutheran
- Clay at University Christian
- Creekside at Bartram Trail
- Crescent City at Villages Charter
- DeLand at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
- Eagle’s View at Joshua Christian
- Flagler Palm Coast at St. Augustine
- Fleming Island at Palatka
- Fletcher at Parker, 6 p.m.
- Gainesville at Baker County
- Gainesville Buchholz at Ponte Vedra
- Hamilton County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
- Hilliard at Episcopal
- Interlachen at Fernandina Beach
- Oakleaf at Ridgeview
- Orange Park at Baker County
- Matanzas at Middleburg
- Menendez at Merritt Island
- North Florida Educational at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
- Ocala Vanguard at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
- Orange City University at Nease
- Palm Bay Heritage at First Coast, 6 p.m.
- Paxon at Cedar Creek Christian
- Ribault at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
- Rocky Bayou Christian at St. Johns Country Day
- St. Joseph at Taylor
- Santa Fe at Fort White
- Stanton at Providence
- Union County at Dixie County, 7:30 p.m.
- Westside at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
- West Nassau at Yulee
GEORGIA - Friday, Sept. 6
- Appling County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.
- Locust Grove at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
- Glynn Academy at Groves, 7:30 p.m.
- McIntosh County at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.
- Pierce County at Savannah Beach, 7:30 p.m.
- Ware County at Coffee, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
- Raines at Lee, 2 p.m.
GEORGIA - Friday, Sept. 20
- Brunswick at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
- Charlton County at Atkinson County, 7:30 p.m.*
- Pierce County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
- Wayne County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.
OFF: Englewood, Jackson, Ware County
Week 4 - Sept. 13
FRIDAY
- Baker County at White, 6 p.m.*
- Cedar Creek Christian at Mayo Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
- Christ’s Church at Tallahassee Maclay
- Clay at Orange Park*
- Eagle’s View at Interlachen
- Englewood at Episcopal
- Fernandina Beach at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
- First Coast at Creekside*
- Flagler Palm Coast at Spruce Creek*
- Fletcher at Fleming Island, 7:30*
- Gainesville Buchholz at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.*
- Gainesville Eastside at Menendez*
- Gainesville Oak Hall at St. Joseph
- Gainesville at Oakleaf
- Joshua Christian at Jordan Christian Prep
- Keystone Heights at Umatilla
- Lee at Ribault, 6 p.m.
- Mandarin at Bartram Trail*
- Newberry at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
- Parker at Bishop Kenny*
- Pensacola Pine Forest at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
- Plantation American Heritage at Trinity Christian, 7:30
- Ponte Vedra at Palatka
- Providence at Bishop Snyder
- Raines at Stanton, 6 p.m.*
- St. Augustine at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
- Sandalwood at Nease*
- Suwannee at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
- West Nassau at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
- Westside at Jackson, 6 p.m.
- Wildwood at Crescent City
- Yulee at Paxon, 6 p.m.*
OFF: Bradford, Fort White, Hilliard, Matanzas, Middleburg, North Florida Educational, Ridgeview, St. Johns Country Day, University Christian
Week 5 - Sept. 20
FRIDAY
- Baker County at Suwannee, 7:30
- Baldwin at Episcopal
- Bartram Trail at St. Augustine
- Bishop Kenny at West Nassau
- Bolles at Creekside
- Branford at Bishop Snyder
- Fernandina Beach at Stanton, 6 p.m.
- Fleming Island at Ridgeview
- Fletcher at Flagler Palm Coast
- Fort White at North Florida Educational
- Gainesville St. Francis at Eagle’s View
- Joshua Christian at Providence
- Lee at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
- Miami Carol City at Trinity Christian, 7:30
- Middleburg at Englewood, 6 p.m.
- Nease at Yulee
- Palatka at Clay
- Parker at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
- Pierce County, Ga. at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
- Ponte Vedra at Menendez
- Port Orange Atlantic at Matanzas
- Raines at Paxon, 6 p.m.*
- Ribault at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
- St. Johns Country Day at Warner Christian
- St. Joseph at Hilliard
- Tavares at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
- University Christian at First Coast, 6 p.m.
- Westside at Orange Park
- White at Oakleaf
- Wolfson at Jackson, 6 p.m.
OFF: Cedar Creek Christian, Christ’s Church, Columbia, Crescent City, Interlachen, Keystone Heights, Ware County
GEORGIA - Friday, Sept. 20
- Brunswick at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
- Charlton County at Atkinson County, 7:30 p.m.*
- Pierce County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
- Wayne County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Week 6 - Sept. 27
FRIDAY
- Atlantic Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*
- Bell at Interlachen
- Bolles at Palatka
- Cedar Creek Christian at Providence
- Christ’s Church at Bishop Snyder
- Columbia at Gainesville*
- Crescent City at Episcopal
- Eagle’s View at North Florida Educational
- Englewood at St. Augustine*
- Flagler Palm Coast at Orange City University*
- Fleming Island at Creekside*
- Fort White at Taylor County
- Gainesville Buchholz at First Coast, 6 p.m.*
- Gainesville Eastside at Clay*
- Hamilton County at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
- Jackson at Fernandina Beach
- Joshua Christian at Merritt Island Christian
- Keystone Heights at St. Joseph
- Middleburg at Lee, 6 p.m.*
- Nease at Mandarin, 6 p.m.*
- Oakleaf at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*
- Orange Park at Ridgeview*
- Pahokee at Trinity Christian, 7:30
- Ponte Vedra at Matanzas*
- Ribault at Yulee*
- St. Johns Country Day at Bronson
- Stanton at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
- Tallahassee Rickards at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.*
- University Christian at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
- Westside at Baker County*
- White at Bishop Kenny*
- Wolfson at Hilliard
GEORGIA - Friday, Sept. 27
- Brunswick at New Hampstead, 7:30 p.m.
- Charlton County at Turner County, 7:30 p.m.*
- South Effingham at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.
- Ware County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.
OFF: Bartram Trail, Menendez, Parker, Paxon, Raines, West Nassau, Camden County
Week 7 - Oct. 3-4
THURSDAY
- Trinity Christian at Miami Booker T. Washington, 7:30
FRIDAY
- Baldwin at Jackson, 6 p.m.
- Bartram Trail at Ponte Vedra
- Bolles at Melbourne Central Catholic
- Branford at Hilliard
- Columbia at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.*
- Crescent City at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.
- Episcopal at Cedar Creek Christian
- Interlachen at Taylor
- Joshua Christian at Christ’s Church
- Matanzas at Lake Howell
- Menendez at Englewood, 6 p.m.
- Merritt Island Christian at St. Johns Country Day
- Ocala St. John Lutheran at Eagle’s View
- Ocala Trinity Catholic at Fort White
- Orange Park at Bishop Kenny
- Palatka at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
- Parker at Baker County*
- Paxon at Fernandina Beach
- Providence at St. Joseph
- Ridgeview at Middleburg
- Sandalwood at Raines, 6 p.m.
- Union County at Santa Fe
- University Christian at North Florida Educational
- West Nassau at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
- Yulee at New Smyrna Beach
GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 4
- Brunswick at Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
- Camden County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.
- Irwin County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*
- Lowndes at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.
OFF: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Creekside, First Coast, Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Lee, Mandarin, Nease, Oakleaf, Ribault, St. Augustine, Stanton, Westside, White, Wolfson, Pierce County
Week 8 - Oct. 10-12
THURSDAY
- Ridgeview at Gainesville Eastside, 7:30*
FRIDAY
- Bishop Kenny at Westside, 6 p.m.*
- Bishop Snyder at Cedar Creek Christian
- Columbia at Lee, 6 p.m.*
- Creekside at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.*
- Eagle’s View at Leesburg First Academy
- Englewood at Ponte Vedra*
- Fernandina Beach at West Nassau
- Fleming Island at First Coast, 6 p.m.
- Fletcher at Gainesville Buchholz, 7:30 p.m.*
- Fort White at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
- Foundation Academy at University Christian
- Gainesville at Middleburg*
- Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
- Halifax Academy at Hilliard
- Jackson at Episcopal
- Keystone Heights at Wildwood
- Mandarin at Oakleaf, 7 p.m.*
- Matanzas at St. Augustine*
- Menendez at Clay*
- Nease at Bartram Trail*
- North Florida Educational at Legacy Charter
- Parker at White, 6 p.m.*
- Paxon at Stanton, 6 p.m.*
- Providence at Christ’s Church
- St. Joseph at Deltona Trinity Christian
- Santa Fe at Palatka
- Seminole at Flagler Palm Coast*
- Suwannee at Wakulla, 7:30 p.m.*
- Trinity Christian at Colquitt County, Ga., 8 p.m.
- Umatilla at Crescent City, 7:30 p.m.
- West Oaks at Joshua Christian
- Wolfson at Interlachen
SATURDAY
- Ribault at Raines, 2 p.m.*
GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 11
- Brantley County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.*
- Brunswick at Richmond Hill, 7:30 p.m.*
- Camden County at Colleton County, 7:30 p.m.
OFF: Baker County, Bolles, Orange Park, St. John’s Country Day, Sandalwood, Union County, Yulee, Charlton County, Glynn Academy, Ware County
Week 9 - Oct. 17-18
THURSDAY
- Atlantic Coast First Coast, 6 p.m.*
- Bishop Snyder at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
- Jackson at Englewood, 6 p.m.
- Lee at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
- Middleburg at Parker, 6 p.m.
- Stanton at Ribault, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
- Bartram Trail at Oakleaf*
- Bradford at Palatka
- Bronson at Christ’s Church
- Cedar Creek Christian at Eagle’s View
- Clay at Bolles, 7:30
- Creekside at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*
- Crescent City at Zephyrhills Christian
- Episcopal at Paxon, 6 p.m.
- Gainesville Buchholz at Fleming Island, 7:30*
- Georgia Christian at St. Johns Country Day
- Hawthorne at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
- Hilliard at Fernandina Beach
- Interlachen at Branford, 7:30 p.m.
- Joshua Christian at Aucilla Christian
- Keystone Heights at Taylor
- Lyman at Matanzas
- Mandarin at Sandalwood, 7 p.m.*
- North Florida Educational at Chiefland, 7:30 p.m.
- Ocala West Port at Flagler Palm Coast*
- Orange Park at Gainesville Eastside, 7:30*
- P.K. Yonge at Fort White
- Ridgeview at Menendez*
- St. Augustine at Nease
- University Christian at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
- West Nassau at Baker County
- White at Westside, 6 p.m.*
- Yulee at Raines, 6 p.m.*
GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 18
- Effingham County at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*
- Colquitt County at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.*
- Charlton County at Wilcox County, 7:30 p.m.*
- Glynn Academy at Richmond Hill, 7:30 p.m.*
- Pierce County at Long County, 7:30 p.m.*
- Ware County at Statesboro, 7:30 p.m.*
OFF: Bishop Kenny, Columbia, Ponte Vedra, Providence, St. Joseph, Suwannee
Week 10 - Oct. 24-25
THURSDAY
- Creekside at Gainesville Buchholz, 7:30 p.m.*
- Paxon at Ribault, 6 p.m.*
FRIDAY
- Atlantic Coast at Fleming Island, 7:30*
- Baker County at Bishop Kenny*
- Bartram Trail at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*
- Bradford at South Sumter, 7:30 p.m.
- Clay at Ridgeview*
- Columbia at Middleburg*
- Deltona Pine Ridge at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
- Eagle’s View at Halifax Academy
- Englewood at Matanzas*
- First Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*
- Flagler Palm Coast at DeLand
- Fort White at Newberry, 7:30
- Hilliard at Bronson
- Interlachen at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.
- Jackson at West Nassau
- John Carroll Catholic at Bolles, 7:30
- Jordan Christian Prep at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
- Lee at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.*
- Lighthouse Private Christian at St. Joseph
- Mandarin at White, 6 p.m.
- Menendez at Orange Park*
- North Florida Educational at Fernandina Beach
- Oakleaf at Nease*
- St. Augustine at Ponte Vedra*
- St. Johns Country Day at Aucilla Christian
- Stanton at Yulee*
- Tallahassee Godby at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.*
- Trinity Christian at Raines, 6 p.m.
- University Christian at Crescent City
- Westside at Parker, 6 p.m.*
GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 25
- Brunswick at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.*
- Lowndes at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.*
- Pierce County at Tattnall County, 7:30 p.m.*
- South Effingham at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*
- Telfair County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*
TBA: Bishop Snyder, Cedar Creek Christian, Christ’s Church, Providence
OFF: Baldwin, Episcopal, Joshua Christian, Palatka
Week 11 - Oct. 31-Nov 1
THURSDAY
- Dixie County at Westside, 6 p.m.
- Episcopal at Stanton, 6 p.m.
- Fletcher at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
- Jackson at First Coast, 6 p.m.
- Lee at White, 6 p.m.
- Middleburg at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
- Nease at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
- Ribault at Tallahassee Lincoln
- Wolfson at Englewood, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
- Baker County at Tallahassee Rickards
- Bishop Kenny at University Christian
- Bolles at Daytona Beach Mainland
- Bradford at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
- Crescent City at Taylor
- Hilliard at North Florida Educational
- Jefferson County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
- Matanzas at Menendez
- North Marion at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
- Oakleaf at Clay
- Oviedo Hagerty at Flagler Palm Coast
- Orange Park at Fleming Island, 7:30
- Palatka at St. Augustine
- Parker at Yulee
- Paxon at Hamilton County
- Ponte Vedra at Creekside
- Raines at Bartram Trail
- St. Joseph at Interlachen
- Union County at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.
- West Nassau at Ridgeview
GEORGIA - Friday, Nov. 1
- Appling County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.*
- Bradwell Institute at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*
- Charlton County at Clinch County, 7:30 p.m.*
- Glynn Academy at Effingham County, 7:30 p.m.*
- Ware County at New Hampstead, 7:30 p.m.*
TBA: Bishop Snyder, Cedar Creek Christian, Christ’s Church, Eagle’s View, Providence
OFF: Fernandina Beach, Joshua Christian, St. Johns Country Day, Sandalwood, Trinity Christian, Camden County
Week 12 - Friday, Nov. 8
- Bradwell Institute at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.*
- Camden County at Tift County, 7:30 p.m.*
- Pierce County at Liberty County, 7:30 p.m.*
- Wayne County at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*
OFF: Brunswick, Charlton County
