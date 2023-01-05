Here’s what Jags fans need to know before heading to Saturday’s prime-time game for AFC South title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the excitement builds for the Jacksonville Jaguars season finale game, there are a few things fans should know ahead of Saturday night’s head-to-head game against the Tennessee Titans.

In true game spirit, the Jags will don their teal uniforms as chosen by fans in a Twitter poll. Saturday’s game marks Jacksonville’s 30th home prime-time game and the team’s first home prime-time game on a Saturday. This divisional showdown will also mark the first time the Jaguars have hosted a prime-time game outside of Thursday Night Football since they welcomed the San Diego Chargers to TIAA Bank Field on Monday Night Football in 2011.

Here’s what you can expect on Saturday night:

Fans are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early as big crowds are expected. Parking lots will open four hours prior to kickoff. More parking information can be found here

Be Clear on Game Day - The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect at TIAA Bank Field. If you need to bring a bag, it must be a clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a non-clear bag no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″

Mobile ticketing - Fans should have their mobile tickets downloaded and ready to scan prior to arriving at the entry gates. Tickets can be accessed on the Official Jaguars mobile app.

TIAA Bank Field is a smoke-free facility. All tobacco products (including e-cigarettes) are prohibited. No guest re-entry will be permitted.

The first 60,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive teal “It was always the Jags” rally towels.

Saturday’s halftime show will include a firework show to celebrate the season’s last home game and thank fans for their continuous support.

Electric guitarist Paul Wane, leader of the local band “Duval County Line,” will be performing the Star-Spangled Banner. The colors for the game will be presented by members of the Florida A&M University ROTC Color Guard.

Tyler Derby, the 2022 Jaguars Fan of the Year -- a fan whose fandom began in 1995 and motivated him to make an 818-mile trip to Jacksonville from Indiana for every home game, is going to deliver that first DUUUVAL at the game.

GAME DAY TIMELINE

4 p.m. All parking lots open

4 p.m. Media Will Call opens near Gate 1

5 p.m. Fan Entertainment Zone opens (south end zone between Gates 1 and 4)

5:15 p.m. Game day ticket office opens (north end zone between Gates 2 and 3)

6 p.m. All stadium gates open

7:35 p.m. Team warmups begin

7:58 p.m. Jaguars drumline performance

8 p.m. Performance by THE ROAR

8:01 p.m. Jaxson De Ville aerial stunt

8:03 p.m. First DUUUVAL delivered by Tyler Derby

8:06 p.m. Jaguars defensive player introductions

8:10 p.m. National Anthem

8:15 p.m. Kickoff