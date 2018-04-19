Big announcements expected at Jaguars State of the Franchise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars fans will get their first look at what the team has in store for next season.

It’s a day full of big announcements as Jaguars Owner Shad Khan, President Mark Lamping and executive VP of football operations Tom Coughlin come together for the Jaguars State of the Franchise.

The overall health of the franchise, new Jaguars uniforms, a big concert announcement and future downtown development are all expected to be talked about during Thursday’s meeting.

The organization said there will a “momentous live music announcement”. News4Jax has learned it will involve Jacksonville’s own Lynard Skynrd.

The Jaguars have given all sorts of teasers on social media leading up to Thursday’s announcement.

Jaguars helmet preview

The future development surrounding the sports complex- including the Shipyards and a new proposed fan zone in Lot J has people in Jacksonville excited.



“I think it’s good for the city, it attracts money, you know? And that’s the main thing… It attracts a lot of people and money and it helps everybody out,” said Cindy Alonso.

The biggest buzz, however, surrounds the unveiling of the team’s new uniforms.

GET A SNEAK PEEK:

Jaguars new uniforms show up on signage at Jacksonville airport

At the NFL’s annual meeting last month, Tom Coughlin said the uniforms would “give a feeling of who we are and what we represent. It’s a solid look.”

Fans said they hope the new uniforms will have something more relevant to this town, and lots of gold, teal, and black.

“Something a little less busy than what it has been in the past, something kind of traditional,” said Gary Bohannon about what he would like in the new uniforms.

The State of Franchise begins at 11 a.m. at Everbank's Lower US Assure Club East. Fans will also get a look at the Jaguars schedule when the NFL releases game times Thursday at 8 p.m.

