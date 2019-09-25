Rapoport: 'Banged up' Jalen Ramsey expected back at Jaguars facility

James Gilbert/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After missing Monday's practice because of illness amid ongoing trade speculation, Jalen Ramsey is expected to return to the Jaguars facility Wednesday.

Still, Jacksonville's star cornerback might not be 100 percent healthy since he's said to be dealing with lower back and hamstring issues, an unnamed source told NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

"As the practice week ramps up in Jacksonville, #Jaguars Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey is expected to be at the facility today, source said," Rapoport tweeted. "However, he's a little banged up, as he's been receiving treatment for issues related to his lower back and hamstrings."

Ramsey, the subject of rumors since demanding a trade after Jacksonville's Week 2 loss to Houston, was reportedly in Los Angeles filming a commercial Tuesday, which is typically a players' day off.

While the cornerback has not specified what led to his trade demand, he told former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson that he spoke with his agent because he felt disrespected by the organization.

"Some disrespectful things were said on their (Jacksonville's) end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out," he said. "And I told ‘em, I said, ‘It's time. My time is up here in Jacksonville.'"

It's unclear whether the Jaguars would consider moving Ramsey. According to one report, the team turned down an offer from the Ravens that would have fetched first- and second-round draft picks.

