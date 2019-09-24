Sports

Report: Jalen Ramsey is in LA Shooting a Commercial

One day after calling out sick Ramsey is reportedly in LA for a commercial shoot

Jacksonville, FLA - Jalen Ramsey reportedly caught a flight to LA to shoot a commercial on Tuesday.

 

This comes just one day after telling the Jaguars he was sick with Flu-like symptoms. News4Jax reached out to the Jaguars for comment Tad Dickman Jaguars Director of public relations said "Unfortunately, because it's a players' day off, we don't discuss players' health statuses or locations. That's always been our policy. "

Tuesday is the players normal day off and it likely that Ramsey had this commercial scheduled prior to his illness.
 

