Report: Jalen Ramsey is in LA Shooting a Commercial

Jacksonville, FLA - Jalen Ramsey reportedly caught a flight to LA to shoot a commercial on Tuesday.

🐆 EPISODE 9: ⁦@E_Dilla⁩ with BREAKING Jalen Ramsey news exclusive to the pod! Family pod with ⁦@MadeByTim⁩ talking Jalen, his Jag Fan bio, all things BCB, and The Gauntlet™️. https://t.co/cU1MltGWQx — Bold Take (@BoldCityPod) September 24, 2019

This comes just one day after telling the Jaguars he was sick with Flu-like symptoms. News4Jax reached out to the Jaguars for comment Tad Dickman Jaguars Director of public relations said "Unfortunately, because it's a players' day off, we don't discuss players' health statuses or locations. That's always been our policy. "

Tuesday is the players normal day off and it likely that Ramsey had this commercial scheduled prior to his illness.



