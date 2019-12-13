HOOPS LIVE: Fortegra High School 9:12 tourney

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eight of the area’s best boys basketball players will be on display — on TV, radio and web — during the second annual Fortegra High School 9:12 Basketball Invitational going on at Episcopal.

West Nassau’s Deebo Coleman and Garrett Hursey, Providence’s J. Lee Repass and Josh Himel, First Coast’s Tyree Saunders and arguably the area’s top senior, Paxon’s Isaiah Adams are the tournament headliners.

The eight-team tournament will have its Friday and Saturday games streamed on News4Jax.com.

Replays of the semifinal games will be replayed on CW17 at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The championship game will be broadcast live on CW17 at 7 p.m.

The Mandarin-Episcopal and Ponte Vedra-Paxon games on Thursday will be broadcast on the radio on 1010 AM, as will Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s final.

Providence won the inaugural event last season.

WJXT Channel 4, CW17, News4Jax.com and 1010 XL continue to highlight high school sports on air and radio.

Channel 4, CW17 and 1010 XL broadcast the Mandarin-Atlantic Coast football game in 2018, the Fortegra basketball event last December and the High School 9:12 Classic baseball event last February.

This season, the six-team Bold City Showcase was aired on WJXT and 1010 XL in Week 1 of the 2019 season, as well as the 50th annual Northwest Classic game between Raines and Ribault. Those events were also streamed on News4Jax.com.

Fortegra High School 9:12 Basketball Invitational schedule

All games at Episcopal

Thursday

RECAP: West Nassau, Providence, Paxon, Episcopal win on day 1

Friday (click livestream at top of this story to watch or listen to the games on 1010 XL)

Fletcher vs. Paxon, 12:30 p.m.

Mandarin vs. First Coast, 2:30 p.m.

Episcopal winner vs. Providence winner, 8 p.m.

West Nassau vs. Ponte Vedra, 6 p.m.

Saturday (coverage of CW17 and News4Jax.com)

Third-place game, 4 p.m. (replay)

Championship, 7:00 p.m. (watch live on CW-17 and News4Jax.com or listen on 1010 XL)