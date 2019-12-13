Ponte Vedra opens Day 2 of Fortegra hoops tourney with win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second day of the Fortegra High School 9:12 Invitational is in full swing at Episcopal.

A glance of how Friday’s second day is playing out.

Ponte Vedra advanced to a spot in the fifth-place game with a 50-48 victory over Fletcher. The Sharks (2-5) closed the game out on an 8-2 run and dodged two Fletcher 3-point attempts and forced a turnover inside the final 30 seconds to emerge with a win.

Noah Bunkosky had 18 points and JD Pirris added 15 to lead the Sharks. Zyhir Sims led Fletcher with 23 points, Anthony Cardona followed with 11 and Sean Benfield 10 for the Senators (2-5).

The Sharks will face the Mandarin-First Coast winner at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

All games are being streamed at News4Jax.com.