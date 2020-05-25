WJXT suite of apps deliver local news, weather, sports

News4Jax.com is Jacksonville’s No. 1 local source for news, weather, sports and local events on desktops and mobile devices, but the digital team at WJXT also has a suite of apps for your Apple or Android smartphone or tablet. And they’re all free.

News4Jax wherever you are

Our tens of thousands of people get their news each day via the News4Jax app. Not only does it bring up all the latest content with one touch, but you can also enable push notifications to get an alert when there's a big news story, major traffic incident or weather warning.

You can check the forecast or current radar, use the interactive traffic map, even watch any Channel 4 newscast or breaking news coverage on your device, from The Morning Show to the Ten O'Clock News.

Search WJXT in the app store or download now: iPhone | Android

Weather, hurricanes and your photos/video

Download our user-friendly Weather Authority app from WJXT to your smartphone and never be without the latest weather information. Sign up for alerts and you’ll get updates from our meteorologists and be notified when severe weather is in your area.

Our main weather app has everything you need to prepare for and track Jacksonville weather, get severe weather alerts, detailed local forecasts and interactive radar automatically centered where you are. Enable push alerts and you'll get only watches and warnings for where you are. Share photos with our weather team with StormPins, a photo-sharing site within our weather app.

Users can like/share/comment the photo or video, and most days the most interesting posts are shared on air by the News4Jax meteorologists. You can view the pins/photos on a map or through a photo gallery in the app.

Because hurricane preparation and tracking is essential for everyone who lives in a coastal community, WJXT offers a separate Hurricane Tracker app. Its centerpiece is an interactive tracking map, but there's everything you need to know about tropical weather and what do to before, during and after a storm.

When storms are threatening Florida, alerts go out at least every six hours with the latest location, intensity and other details.

Football and golf in the palm of your hand

News4Jax sports team posts stories every day of the year on games and stories of interest to fans in northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on News4Jax.com/sports. We also offer two specific sports apps:

For over two decades, the Channel 4 sports team has blanketed the area every Friday night of the fall to produce 30 minutes of high school gridiron coverage: Football Friday on 4. There's now a companion app that offers a real-time scoreboard on game nights, along video highlights of up to 20 games, many weekly features of the TV program, fan photos and social media posts. (iPhone | Android)

The Insider 4 Tournament Guide to The Players is a result of another partnership and helps locals and visitors maximize their experience of the annual tournament at TPC Sawgrass. It’s packed full of information about the tournament and golfers, along with real-time traffic in and around Ponte Vedra Beach, where to park, what to do (other than watch golf) and that critically important variable: the weather. (iPhone | Android)

Other options to stay in touch while on the go

Have a Windows, Blackberry (remember those?) or other smartphone? All the latest news, weather, sports and traffic information on our responsive website designed to display on any size screen.

No smartphone at all? Get alerts for breaking news, weather watches and warnings via email. Sign up here.