Meet the 2nd winner of our Insider Countdown to Christmas Sweepstakes

On Monday, we drew the second winner of our News4JAX Insider Countdown to Christmas Sweepstakes.

And the winner — Cindy Rhodes of Jacksonville — couldn’t believe her ears when Joy Purdy called to deliver the good news. In fact, when we tried calling, she thought it might have been a scam, so she called the station.

“No way!” Rhodes cried, to which Joy replied: “Way!”

Rhodes recently got engaged but she and her fiance had to postpone their wedding because of the pandemic. But she said her brand new 65-inch TV will be a nice way to celebrate the holidays and her pending nuptials.

For those who didn’t win the first two drawings, there’s still two chances left. We’re holding two more drawings on Thursday, Dec. 17 and on Monday, Dec. 21.

