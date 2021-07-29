And the winner of our school supply giveaway is...

As Lauren Verno found out the hard way, shopping for back-to-school supplies is easier said than done.

To help one of your families, Lauren went out shopping and stocked up on all the school supplies a student could possibly need and crammed them into a special News4JAX Insider bookbag.

And in case you missed it, we announced the winner of our Stress-free School Shopping giveaway on The Morning Show. And the winner is… Kathy Odom of Jacksonville. Congratulations, Kathy!

That means Kathy’s family will be taking home a big bundle of school supplies, including crayons, pens, pencils, markers, notebooks, folders, binders, glue sticks, a calculator and so much more.

Of course, we’ve got to thank all 548 (!) of you who entered for a chance to win this Insider contest.

Believe it or not, we’ve given out a ton of great prizes over the past year, from flat-screen TVs to $250 gift cards to a vacation getaway to St. Augustine. And we’ve got even more giveaways in the works, so stay tuned!

