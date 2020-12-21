Meet the 4th winner of our Countdown to Christmas Sweepstakes

After collecting more than 10,000 contest entries, News4Jax drew the fourth and final winner of our Countdown to Christmas Sweepstakes on Monday.

And, without further ado, the winner is: Brooke Robinette of Glen St. Mary.

Brooke got a phone call early Monday from meteorologist Richard Nunn, who let her know the good news. Within an hour, she and her family dropped by to pick up their brand new 65-inch TV.

“Wow, that is a big TV,” Brooke’s husband said. “Oh my god.”

It goes without saying that the first thing they said they’re going to watch on the TV is News4Jax.

Thank you to Brooke, the rest of our winners and everyone who entered the contest. Stay tuned for more exclusive opportunities for Insiders.