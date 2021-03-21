Health care in Florida; Sen. Rick Scott; State’s legislative session

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville,” state Rep. Angie Nixon and Dr. Nancy Staats, both of whom have called for Florida to expand Medicaid, talk about how it could help people in need of health care and the money that would be involved in making it happen.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, of Florida, calls for states to send back federal relief money if they aren’t spending it on COVID-19 expenses.

And state Sen. Travis Hutson talks about his energy bills and how he feels about proposed changes to the Bright Futures scholarship program.