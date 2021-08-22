Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In Jacksonville

Former ambassador, retired generals weigh in on Afghanistan

Kent Justice, Anchor/reporter

Tags: This Week in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville,” Nancy Soderberg, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and current director of the Public Service Leadership Program at the University of North Florida, and two retired military leaders with ties to Northeast Florida -- U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph DiSalvo and Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges -- provide perspective on the chaos in Afghanistan.

