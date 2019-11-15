2 school buses in crashes in Jacksonville on Friday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two buses carrying Duval County school students to class on a rainy Friday morning were involved in crashes with other vehicles.

A Kia rear-ended a school bus on the ramp from J. Turner Bulter Boulevard to Interstate 295 southbound about 6:47 a.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the bus came to a stop because of traffic ahead and the Kia struck the back of the bus.

The FHP report said one child was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The 18-year-old driver of the car was charged with careless driving.

The second school bus crash happened at about 7 a.m. on Merrill Road at Hartsfield Road. A Duval County Public Schools spokeswoman said it is believed that five students headed to Terry Parker High School were on board when the bus was hit by an SUV.

No one was transported to a hospital but Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said three people were evaluated at the scene. DCPS said all the students were checked for injuries and released to their parents or guardians.

The driver of the SUV told News4Jax the bus pulled out in front of him but police have not released any details of how the accident happened.