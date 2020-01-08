Construction begins on Duval County’s 1st ‘diverging diamond’ interchange

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is starting work on a project designed to reduce traffic congestion on San Pablo Road at J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

Construction is underway on the first diverging diamond interchange here in Duval County. FDOT said these interchanges help traffic flow more efficiently in highly congested areas.

“There is a lot of congestion here. You know we got Mayo Clinic, Allstate, so two really big employers in Northeast Florida as well as some residential neighborhoods. So there’s a lot of traffic that goes through here every day," FDOT spokeswoman Sara Pleasants said. “And you know with the area growing this kind of interchange can really help reduce that congestion and make drivers’ commutes a lot easier."

This creates shorter wait times and allows the interchange to handle higher traffic volumes more efficiently.

The DDI also minimizes driver confusion with its carefully design approach angle of the intersections along with clearly laid out stripping, with arrows and signage to guide motorists through the intersection.

The diverging diamond interchange is a proven design offering a balanced solution that greatly increases safety and improves motorized traffic flow for not just motorists, commercial vehicles, and bicyclists but pedestrians as well.

Through its unique design, a diverging diamond interchange enhances mobility and improves safety by eliminating conflict points for motorists seeking to turn left.

In a DDI, drivers cross over to travel briefly on the left side of the road and then seamlessly return to the right side of the road on the other side of the intersection.

Additionally, the DDI promotes efficiency with only two clearance intervals (the time for traffic signals to change from green to yellow to red) instead of the six or more found in other interchange designs.

“Also reduces the conflict points between vehicles so they are known to reduce collisions by up to 50%,” Pleasants said

Construction is expected to be completed on this $12 million project by spring 2022.

Drivers will notice traffic shifts later this year. For now, the majority of construction will take place overnight and during non-peak travel times.

FDOT wants drivers to stay alert while driving through active construction zones, slow down and watch out for workers.

FDOT District Two is constructing diverging diamond interchanges at Interstate 95 and state Road A1A (State Road 200) in Nassau County, First Coast Expressway and Henley Road in Clay County, and First Coast Expressway and State Road 16 in Clay County.

For more information on FDOT construction projects, visit nflroads.com.