Buckman repairs to begin this weekend

Temporary repairs are made on the southbound side of the Buckman Bridge on May 27.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two southbound lanes of Interstate 295 across the Buckman Bridge will be detoured from Friday evening through early Monday morning for the next several weekends while permanent repairs are made to expansion joints forced the Buckman Bridge to close for nearly eight hours in May, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The weekend-only repairs were originally scheduled to begin last Friday but were pushed back a week due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

The weekend lane closures are expected to continue through late August, pending weather delays and other under unforeseen circumstances. Two lanes will remain open throughout the duration of the weekend and all lanes will be open during peak hours on weekdays, but FDOT says motorists on I-295 and in the vicinity should expect delays and plan ahead.

As part of the double lane closures, the U.S. 17 ramps to southbound I-295 will be detoured to the Blanding Boulevard (State Road 21) interchange where motorists will be able to continue to their destination. Signs will direct motorists throughout the detour.

The permanent joint repair will take place over six to eight consecutive weekends to reduce the impact to drivers, according to FDOT.