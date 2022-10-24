Woman killed when SUV flips in Flagler County crash, FHP says

A woman is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP report says a 44-year-old woman from Orlando was stopped facing west at a stop sign on County Road 304 and State Road 11 just before 5 p.m. Troopers said she drove her SUV into the path of a car headed south on SR 11, and the impact of the collision flipped the SUV.

The woman died from her injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The 82-year-old man driving the car and his 79-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.