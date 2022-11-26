Woman, 51, killed in hit-and-run on US 1 in Flagler County: FHP

A deadly hit-and-run was reported on US 1 in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old woman was killed Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 1 south of Plantation Bay Road in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman was found just after 9:30 a.m. lying in the center grass median.

According to the report, she had been struck by a pick-up truck, and the driver fled the scene of the crash.

The woman, who is from Fort Lauderdale, died at the scene from her injuries, troopers said.

According to FHP, the truck that hit the woman is a 2016 to 2018 model Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra that is dark metallic gray/blue in color. It sustained heavy damage to the left front headlight assembly and left fender area in the crash, troopers said.

Anyone with any information on the hit-and-run crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP (*347) or 904-359-6572.