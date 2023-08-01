81º
Bicyclist killed on State Road 100 in Flagler County

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

BUNNELL, Fla. – A 50-year-old Palm Coast man riding a bicycle was hit by a car Monday night and killed in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP report said the car, driven by a 77-year-old woman from Seville, Florida, was headed west on State Road 100, west of Commerce Parkway, in Bunnell just after 9 p.m. Monday.

Troopers said the bicyclist was traveling south on SR 100 and failed to yield to the car, which hit the bicyclist.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, the report said.

The bicyclist died at the scene. The report said he was not wearing a helmet.

