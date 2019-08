FLEMMING ISLAND, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash in Fleming Island at US-17 and Village Square Parkway early Saturday morning.

One person was killed in the crash. No word on if anyone else was involved.

Two southbound lanes on US-17 were closed as officials investigate and work to clear the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.