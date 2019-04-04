Police: Pedestrian hit as driver tries to leave Home Depot parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was badly hurt Thursday morning when she was hit by a car in the parking lot of a Home Depot in the Regency Square area of Jacksonville.

Investigators said they were called just after 10:30 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian crash at 9520 Regency Square Blvd.

They found the woman suffering what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the driver had backed out of a parking space and was trying to leave the busy lot by cutting between two sign posts when she hit the woman.

They said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.