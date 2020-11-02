After record mail & early voting, Florida braces for Election Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Floridians have shattered records for both early and in-person early voting this year. While some believe they were motivated to vote in advance of Election Day over concerns pandemic concerns, elections officials expect big crowds across at neighborhood precincts on Tuesday, as well.

When the Florida Divisions of Elections tallied the votes after the last early voting sites closed Sunday evening, nearly 9 million votes were cast either in person or had been returned to elections offices. That represents 62% of all registered voters in the state and is 93% of the votes received at this point in the last presidential election.

Records were shattered in both vote-by-mail and early, on-site voting in Florida and ballots cast represent 93% of all votes received in 2016. It is widely expected that Florida’s total vote count when the tallies are completed Tuesday evening (or beyond) will be the highest in history.

Turnout comparison

Voting by mail isn’t as popular in Jacksonville and neighboring counties as in South Florida, but early voting exceeded 2016 everywhere. The turnout before Election Day exceeded 60% in all counties. Duval County’s Supervisor of Elections on Sunday estimated total voter turnout could exceed 90%, meaning another 200,000 voters could show up at the polls in Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Turnout in Northeast Florida counties

While Florida counties are allowed to process vote-by-mail ballots before Election Day, we won’t know who they voted for until after the polls close Tuesday evening. The state does release the party affiliation of the votes that have been cast, which the candidates and election watchers have been looking at closely for clues as to which candidate will win Florida’s popular vote, and therefore its 29 Electoral College votes.

The Democrats got out to a fast start in mail-in ballots and ran up a 650,000 advantage. Republicans have almost made up the difference by voting in person in larger numbers, casting 550,000 more ballots than Democrats. Given President Donald Trump’s continuing yet unfounded warning of massing mail voting fraud, Republican voters could well outnumber Democrats on Election Day, as well.

The wild-card is the fastest-growing category of voters -- no party affiliation -- that cast nearly 2 million votes either by mail or during early voting.