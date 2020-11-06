Latest votes in 5 remaining battleground states

Democrat Joe Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing President Donald Trump’s path.

Of the five states yet to be called, Biden took the lead overnight in both Georgia and Pennsylvania. Biden has a narrow lead in Nevada, but Trump is ahead in both North Carolina and Alaska.

None of those states have been called. If Biden wins any of the five, he would give him enough electoral votes he needs to be elected president.

Arizona, which the Associated Press called for Biden early Wednesday, is still counting votes and Trump has narrowed Biden’s lead, but the AP has not backed off its decision to give that state’s six electoral votes to the Democrat.