Atlanta, Savannah become focus of tight presidential race in Georgia

ATLANTA – As the presidential race hangs in the balance, Georgia election officials said Thursday afternoon that there were more than 47,000 ballots still outstanding.

The focus of the counting in the state, which has 16 electoral votes, has shifted from downtown Atlanta to Chatham County, which includes the heavily Democratic city of Savannah, where there were still more than 17,000 votes outstanding as of Thursday afternoon, the most of any county in the state.

“Fast is great, and we appreciate fast. We more appreciate accuracy. Accuracy is going to be the bedrock upon which people who believe in the outcome of these elections,” said Gabriel Sterling, who was in charge of implementing the state’s new paper ballot voting system.

A judge in Georgia has dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and Trump’s campaign that asked him to ensure Chatham County was following state laws on processing absentee ballots. Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass did not provide an explanation for his decision Thursday at the close of a roughly one-hour hearing.

The suit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original batch of ballots. County elections officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.

In Fulton County, a crowd was growing Thursday outside the State Farm Arena where the ballots were being tabulated.

Sterling said around 3 p.m. there were about 7,300 outstanding ballots in Fulton County.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia’s presidential contest because the race between Trump and Biden is too early to call.