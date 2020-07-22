Florida Senate District 5

State Sen. Rob Bradley cannot run for re-election due to term limits. His wife, Jennifer Bradley, is facing Jason Holifield in the August Republican Primary. The winner will face Democrat Melina Barratt in the general election in November.
Scroll down to read each candidate’s responses to News4Jax’s questionnaire, presented verbatim as submitted.
Jennifer Bradley
Party affiliation: Republican
Campaign website: votejenniferbradley.com
This candidate has not yet responded to our questionnaire.
Jason Holifield
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 45
Candidate’s family: local
Occupation: Beef Farm/ Real Estate
Education: Certified Law Enforcement Training North Florida Community College
Political experience: 8 years County Commissioner Dixie County
What do you see as the top three issues in this race?
- Term Limits, as i am opposing the Current Senators wife ( He is termed out)
- Staying in Touch with the needs of the people, helping Teachers/ school employees obtain better Insurance through a change in the State Capitol.
- Protecting our 2nd amendment rights
How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?
I can LISTEN better, i will take the time to make sure the Citizens are heard.This is about serving, and having the Backbone to stand up for whats right.
What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?
I would Love to be known as ...Simply doing what i said i would do!
If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?
My Bible tells me...We should Love one another, I will carry that in my heart to Tallahassee.All races deserve to be heard, We all need to come together to help each other.
What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?
My wife is a RN so i understand that this Virus is real. However this Virus has been used in political tactics. We need to get back to work.
Campaign website: www.jasonholifieldfloridasenate.org
Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook
Melina Barratt
Party: Democratic
Campaign website: melinarayna.org
This candidate has not yet responded to our questionnaire.