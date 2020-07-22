Florida Senate District 5

State Sen. Rob Bradley cannot run for re-election due to term limits. His wife, Jennifer Bradley, is facing Jason Holifield in the August Republican Primary. The winner will face Democrat Melina Barratt in the general election in November.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Jennifer Bradley

Party affiliation: Republican

Campaign website: votejenniferbradley.com

This candidate has not yet responded to our questionnaire.

Jason Holifield

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 45

Candidate’s family: local

Occupation: Beef Farm/ Real Estate

Education: Certified Law Enforcement Training North Florida Community College

Political experience: 8 years County Commissioner Dixie County

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Term Limits, as i am opposing the Current Senators wife ( He is termed out)

Staying in Touch with the needs of the people, helping Teachers/ school employees obtain better Insurance through a change in the State Capitol.

Protecting our 2nd amendment rights

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I can LISTEN better, i will take the time to make sure the Citizens are heard.This is about serving, and having the Backbone to stand up for whats right.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would Love to be known as ...Simply doing what i said i would do!

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

My Bible tells me...We should Love one another, I will carry that in my heart to Tallahassee.All races deserve to be heard, We all need to come together to help each other.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

My wife is a RN so i understand that this Virus is real. However this Virus has been used in political tactics. We need to get back to work.

Campaign website: www.jasonholifieldfloridasenate.org

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Melina Barratt

Party: Democratic

Campaign website: melinarayna.org

This candidate has not yet responded to our questionnaire.