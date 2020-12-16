Who are Kelly Loeffler and Rafael Warnock and where do they stand on 18 issues?

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock received the most votes in a wild, 20-candidate special election in November to advance to a runoff for one of two U.S. Senate races in Georgia this year.

This is Loeffler’s first run for office as she was appointed to the Senate by Gov. Brian Kemp in December 2019 after Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned for health reasons.

Loeffler graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and earned an MBA from DePaul University. She moved to Georgia in 2002 and worked as an executive and head of investor relations at Intercontinental Exchange. While there, Loeffler met her husband, the company’s CEO Jeff Sprecher. Loeffler and her husband Sprecher are reportedly worth more than $500 million, making her the richest member of the Senate. Loeffler is also co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

Warnock is pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the historic church where Martin Luther King Sr. was pastor when he rose to be the most prominent leader of the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s.

Warnock grew up with 11 siblings in Savannah. Warnock graduated from Morehouse College in Atlanta with a degree in psychology and went on to earn a master of divinity degree from Union Theological Seminary in New York City.

To help you know more about these two candidates hoping to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate, here is information about their lives and what they have said about the issues that News4Jax has gathered from their own websites and news reports. Below is information about Loeffler and Warnock. We have gathered same information about the candidate in Georgia’s other U.S. Senate race, Jon Ossoff and David Perdue.

Sources for above material include: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fox News, the Washington Post, VoteSmart, Carolina Coast Online and the candidates’ own websites.