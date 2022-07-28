Four Republicans are seeking the votes for Baker County Commission, District 4.

Since no Democratic candidate is running for this seat and there is no opposition in November, this is an open primary that all voters will see on their primary ballot.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

James Bennett

The incumbent commission member seeking another term has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.

Betty Center

Occupation: Rancher

Age: 75

Your family: (No response)

Education: (No response)

Political experience: New to politics; first time office seeker

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Transparency, fiscal responsibility in local govermment Growth management Maintain and Improve roads and recreation

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Dedicated Full Time County Commissioner

Hold scheduled County Commissioner office hours in their communities

Keep community informed, answer their questions. and listen to them

Work with community members to solve issues

Support and grow community led volunteer efforts especially in recreation

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Treating community with respect they deserve

Being open and honest

Listening to the community

Improving transparency of local government

Being studious, applying my skills for betterment of Baker County

Being fiscally responsibility in hard financial times

Campaign website: Betty Center for County Commissioner District 4

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook - Betty Center for County Commissioner District 4

Eric Hair

Occupation: Insurance Agent

Age: 57

Your family: Married to my wife 35 years in September 2 daughters both married and 3 grandsons

Education: I have a College degree in Turf & Ornamental Science

Political experience: Never Ran for a Political of before

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

The challenge of funds to sustain the needs of the county.

The Growth influx to the county that’s coming. That the county road department is underfunded to maintain roads now, which the growth will impact.

The lack of funds that are designated to our recreational department.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I see the needs that we as a community are facing and I also see that as the community grows we are going to be in a catch-up position. I know the import-ants of planning ahead. That’s were we need to be working as a unified Commission board to get our budget set for our needs now and planning for the fundamental growth our county will incur in the very near future.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Knowing I have left my seat with things better than I found them.That I always listened to the citizen’s that I work for and that I’m always available to listen to their concerns and needs.

I want to be transparent to the people of Baker County and to know their voices matter.

Campaign website: Facebook Page Eric Hair for County Commissioner District 4

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook Eric Hair For County Commissioner District 4