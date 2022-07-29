Union County Commission, District 2

Two Republicans are seeking to serve as Union County Commissioner in District 2. Since no Democrats or unaffiliated candidates are seeking this office, the August primary is open to all voters and the winner is elected without opposition in November.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Casey Clark

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.

Channing Dobbs

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: University of Florida Facilities Services

Age: 32

Your family: Wife Kayla Dobbs-Daughters Pamela 10,Raelynn 6,Ramsey Kay 5, Madeline 1

Education: Union County High School Class of 2007

Political experience: Councilman Town of Raiford, Mayor Town of Raiford, Union County Commissioner District 2

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Union County is financially restrained due to a large portion of the population working for the department of corrections and living in staff housing. This causes a lack of funding in special assessments while still providing EMS, Fire, and garbage services. We are hoping for financial assistance from the State of Florida on this matter. There are many highly traveled roads in Union County in desperate need of widening and resurfacing. The county relies on SCRAP and SCOP funding through the State of Florida to assist in these projects. Union county like other counties has experienced a massive amount of growth In the recent past. Providing services for these citizens while keeping Taxs low is a priority. Together as a board we strive collectively to keep the county as debt free as possible for our children and future generations.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I’m a 5th generation resident of Union County and take pride in where I’m from. I thank God for allowing me to grow up in such a wonderful place. I have a vested interest in my children as well as other children in the community and want them to grow up in the same Union County I did. I have the necessary experience for the position and a heart for people.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to accomplish having better roads and a booming recreational department. More than accomplishments I’d rather be remembered for having integrity. Being an honest person with a heart for each and every member of the community. Being on a first name basis with people and a commissioner who everyone can personally call with an issue.

Campaign website: None

Campaign’s social media site(s): None