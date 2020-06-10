Dashcam video shows tornado touch down near Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Video taken from a Columbia County deputy’s cruiser shows the EF0 tornado that touched down in near Lake City over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado hit State Road 47 around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

In the video, a poorly-formed funnel is visible as the deputy’s vehicle approaches Interstate 75.

The tornado moved north-northeastward, snapping trees and damaging a small barn before crossing SR 47. Then it reached maximum intensity as it paralleled the road, downing and snapping large oak trees and power lines along its path before lifting along Southwest Western Drive.

The tornado strength was an EF-0 with an estimated wind peak of 85 mph. It lasted from 3:30 to 3:35 p.m.

Afterward, Columbia County deputies went door to door to make sure everyone was okay.