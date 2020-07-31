Jacksonville sees afternoon storms settle down and teeny tiny Isaias becomes a hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – So, I was looking at the Hurricane Hunter reports just after the 11 pm news and saw that they had measured hurricane force winds and a teeny tiny calm spot. It took the Hurricane Hunter aircraft all of 90 seconds to pass through it. In other words, there seemed to be an "eye" but without the classic "eye wall" structure. That is seen typically as a ring of thunderstorms, surrounding a calm spot.

OK, I checked the surface pressure as reported from the Hurricane Hunter and it was down but uninteresting. 996mb, I moved on...

BOOM! Hurricane Center upgrades Isaias to hurricane in a very, very rare 12 midnight advisory.

2 hours later and another TWO center pass by the Hurricane Hunter through the "calm spot" and I am only a little closer to believing there is an "eye".

But just barely.

Lowest surface pressure only is only 990 mb and confined to a 4 mile wide area of light winds, that are not surrounded by higher winds (eye wall). Plus, satellite images show warming (weakening storms), strongly hinting that whatever it was, it is fading now.

The 2 am advisory is now out, Hurricane Center maintains hurricane status. Category 1 Isaias.

How does this change anything? It probably doesn't change a thing. This very small storm that will likely fluctuate in intensity the next number of days.

For Jacksonville, skies will start off and remain sunnier both today, Friday and Saturday. Morning temperatures will start in the mid-70s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-90s. The feel-like temperatures will be in the low 100s. Partly cloudy skies will lead to a handful of evening thunderstorms although not as widespread as recent days.

Keep your umbrella nearby.

Outlook for the weekend is still with question marks, by later today, around 2 pm we should be able to finalize the forecast and Isaias' impact along our coastal areas. Still appears that at its nearest approach it will be on Sunday.

Coastal areas will see the greatest impact with rip current risks being the greatest danger.

Weekend rains will be mostly on the lighter side with only a handful of neighborhoods likely to

see bigger downpours today and Saturday.

Sunday will be a Weather Authority Alert Day.