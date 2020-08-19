Laura and Marco building in the tropics - Hurricane material???

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is gearing up for two storms, these are both in the formative stage and both may or may not develop, but conditions are becoming more and more favorable for development. Stay alert, as one, 98L, is likely to threaten the Florida Coastline in just six days.

2020 - The year of impossibilities

Including the current hurricane season, where we have had 11 named storms, 2 hurricanes. The last one, Isaias, caused about $4 billion in damage up the East Coast from Wilmington, North Carolina to the Canadian border. That may have just been the beginning of a long stretch of storms to impact the United States, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Islands. The current seasonal estimate by Colorado State is for 25 named storms, that’s 14 more! Worse, is that they are still expecting 4-6 major hurricanes.

Whether or not that forecast plays out or not, doesn’t matter. The season is likely to be one of the most active and possibly severe/damaging we have seen since 2017 with Irma, Maria and Harvey. Those three major hurricanes caused a combined $300 Billion in damage and thousands of deaths (both directly and indirectly).

97L is just north of Venezuela traveling westward towards the Western Caribbean Sea. It is there, on Friday, that the system will have the chance to organize.