The tropics fire up with peak hurricane season right around the corner

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues to be quite active and The Weather Authority has their eye on 4 tropical disturbances.

Tropical Wave #1

The first is right over northeast Florida, which is why we’ve had a cloudy and damp weekend. The NHC has the system potentially becoming at tropical depression by mid week, after it moves offshore away from northeast Florida. It’s important to note that other than the rain were seeing this weekend this will not impact northeast Florida once offshore.

NHC Update:

“An area of low pressure is expected to form off the southeastern coast of the United States in a day or two. Subsequent development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of the week while the system moves northeastward or east-northeastward, initially parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. and then away from land.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.”

Tropical Wave #2

The second disturbance is a tropical wave moving into the eastern Caribbean. The disorganized cluster of thunderstorms has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days.

NHC Update:

“Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave are gradually moving westward away from the Lesser Antilles. Although the disturbance remains disorganized at this time, some gradual development of this system is possible during the next several days while it moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, this system will continue to produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall across portions of the Windward and Leeward Islands this morning before diminishing this afternoon.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.”

Tropical Wave #3

In the eastern Atlantic there’s a tropical wave that has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. This slow moving distubance will have a low chance for development over the next few days.

NHC Update:

“A westward-moving tropical wave is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system is producing limited shower activity, and any further development is expected to be slow to occur while it moves slowly westward over the eastern or central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.”

Tropical Wave #4

Back in the eastern Atlantic right of the coast of Africa is another tropical wave. This disturbance has only a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.

NHC Update:

“A new tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in a couple of days. Some gradual development of this system will be possible through the end of the week while it moves slowly westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.”